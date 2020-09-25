These transactions, recorded the week of September 14, are compiled from information on file with the respective counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.

PEORIA COUNTY

2601 W. Willowlake Drive, Unit 4, Peoria: Truman J. Elliott and Peggy O’Neill Elliott to Marcia L. Rigsby, $78,000.

2040 W. Wilson Ave., Peoria: Michael W. and Sonya D. Baldauf to Jeremy J. Sargent, $78,000.

9423 S. Mapleton Road, Mapleton: Ricky L. and Paula Schade to Rodney L. and Rhonda S. Smith, $85,000.

4321 W. Tara Circle, Peoria: David B. and Rena K. Sheets to Cristina M. Sheehan, $87,000.

2930 N. St. Philomena Court, Peoria: Mark J. Bruster to Abbie E. Stoneking, $89,000.

3204 N. Sherwood Ave., Peoria: Carl Genzel to Raisha L. Milliner, $91,000.

810 W. Hatterman St., Bartonville: Matthew J. Beal to Kelsie N. Varda, $93,000.

3623 N. Gale Ave., Peoria: Joshua C. Bailliez to Todd R. Courtway, $97,500.

4617 N. Woodview Ave., Peoria: Amy K. Biegler to Custom Design & Construction LLC, $104,000.

3203 N. Linnhill Court, Peoria: Dustin E. Essig to John D. Regan, $105,000.

1425 N. Fourth St., Chillicothe: Lawrence A. Sarver, Michael T. Sarver and Dennis P. Sarver to Zachary Nevells, $110,000.

9416 N. Broadway St., Peoria: Ryan Wood to Kyle Sands, $115,000.

4211 N. Brookmont Road, Peoria: Cristina M. Sheehan to John R. Jures, $125,000.

217 N. Harrison St., Bartonville: Fred and Karen Johnson to Matthew and Sierra Seymour, $128,000.

6105 W. Conley Road, Peoria: Patricia L. McClure to Grant Stevens, $128,000.

5020 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria: Deborah Golden to Julie Higgins and Mary Ann Stenger, $128,500.

1021 W. Woodbine Drive, Chillicothe: Seth M. and Samantha J. Kieser to Martha A. Jones, $129,900.

505 N. Stillwater Drive, Chillicothe: Josephine E. Krider and Keith Krider to Steven M. Desmet, $132,500.

217 W. Crestwood Drive, Peoria: Jeffrey J. and Jada A. Hoerr to Mark Steubinger and Katrina M. Hauser, $136,000.

3601 W. Saymore Lane, Peoria: Amanda Pope to Phi V. Nguyen and Kim Hai T. Phan, $137,000.

9925 W. Route 150, Edwards: MDB Properties LLC D Edwards 150 & Vine to Barnewolt Property LLC, $140,000.

2010 W. Rohmann Ave., West Peoria: Madonna M. Ward to 3423 LLC, $145,000.

4926 N. Isabell Ave., Peoria: Herlinda E. Rodriguez to Willie E. and Debra D. Newman, $146,000.

3635 W. Castile Court, Peoria: Christopher C. and Sara Nerad to Joel and Brittany P. Perez, $150,000.

5704 W. Heuermann Road, Peoria: Morris S. and Julie L. Lovette to Stefan M. Hodges, $155,000.

6403 N. Greenmont Road, Peoria: Glen Jr. and Rhonda Thomas to Dalton and Payton White, $157,000.

767 E. High Point Terrace, Peoria: Van A. and Jacqueline McCalister to Jesse L. and Keri R. Cleaver, $178,000.

4711 W. Pendleton Place, Peoria: Emily Becher to Christian G. and Antralisha Roese, $179,900.

10106 N. Fox Creek Drive, Brimfield: James W. Meeks to Naveen Rajan, $182,000.

431 W. Greenway Place, Peoria: John Thomas and Patricia Matarelli to David J. and Patricia L. Donnelly, $189,900.

SW Quarter Section 27-7-6E, Timber Township: Larry L. and Sandra K. Jackson to Aaron J. and Shirlene C. Selman, $190,000.

7612 N. Galena Road, Peoria: Wilson and Debby Morris to Ann E. Shields, $198,000.

1528 W. Timberdale Drive, Dunlap: Ramesh K. and Usha K. Taneja to Zachary A. Flinn, $207,500.

3524 W. Tedford Drive, Peoria: Sandra S. Borneman to Alex Goergen, $208,000.

6915 N. Willow Ridge Drive, Peoria: Helen F. Cassidy to Carlos A. Revilla and Claudia Garrido Revilla, $212,500.

20005 & 20017 N. Isaacson Drive, Chillicothe: Frank R. George Jr. to Nathan Adlington and Jennifer A. Dziedzic, $223,500.

5711 W. Woodbriar Lane, Peoria: Wendy K. Pettett, Dawn M. Meyer, Brett M. Rogy and Richard W. Rogy to David Nathan, Jumuna Nathan and Norman Nathan, $235,000.

4044 W. Talus Court, Peoria: Ryan M. and Tannis J. Smith to Daniel and Lori Densberger, $249,000.

16215 W. Parks School Road, Brimfield: Donald R. and Debra K. Wilson to Ryan and Jenelle Momenteller, $250,000.

8326 W. Brimfield-Jubilee Road, Dunlap: Ronald L. and Patricia A. Garmer to Monte and Stacey Creger, $255,000.

12212 N. Wake Robin Way, Dunlap: Dexter D. O’Neal and Natalie Jackson O’Neal to Eric and Cheryl Gharst, $285,000.

4137 W. Stonewater Drive, Peoria: John E. and Deborah S. Lomax to Mohammed Arif and Farhana Fazal, $305,000.

368 E. High Point Road, Peoria: James L. and Lindsey Swischuk to Aron McDonald, $335,000.

5919 W. Ivybridge Place, Peoria: Eric M. and Kelly K. Musick to Cartus Financial Corp., $350,000.

5919 W. Ivybridge Place, Peoria: Cartus Financial Corp. to Scott J. and Pamela N. Souter, $350,000.

11226 N. Onyx Lane, Dunlap: Justin D. and Michaela M. Doss to Matthew and Richole Ogburn, $429,900.

809 W. Grand Oak Drive, Peoria: Marc and Michelle L. Minor to Frank E. Jr. and Shannon L. Tugwell, $509,900.

11609 N. Strathmoore Court, Dunlap: David M. and Margie D. Pinson to Diana J. Vilips, $523,000.

4818 N. Weaverridge Blvd., Peoria: Thomas E. and Cynthia M. Thompson to Jihad A. and Ayesha K. Salahuddin, $550,000.

1304 W. Cedar Hills Drive, Dunlap: Andrew and Angela Moore to Elizabeth Falcon Bishop, $575,000.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

13342 Walnut St., Manito: Donald D. and Brenda Couterman to Michael J. Couterman, $86,000.

205 Brookside Point, Minier: Rose David to Carrie A. Johnson, $91,600.

127 Donald Court, East Peoria: Stacey A. and Kimberly White to Brandon Wright, $95,000.

144 Star Rim Drive, East Peoria: Scott E. Bailey to Friendship Properties LLC, $95,000.

410 Lotus Lane, Washington: Christopher M. Hughes to Sarah A. Harper, $95,500.

908 Holland St., Washington: Alen D. and Christine A. Rogers to Ryan W. Blackorby, $105,000.

320 Carola St., Creve Coeur: Andrew D. and Robert E. Turner to Bonnie S. Yancey, $110,000.

1831 Columbus Drive, Pekin: Lantern Properties LLC to Laura Howard, $115,000.

505 Kerfoot St., East Peoria: Lantern Properties LLC to Michael P.A. Knoop and Jennifer L. Toureene, $125,500.

1027 Mallard Way, Unit 210B, Washington: Benjamin G. and Maria A. Wolfe to Daryl and Dale Dibler, $128,000.

1833 S. Second Ave., Morton: Diane R. Wheelwright to Gabe and Molly Stickling, $129,000.

121 W. Madison St., Morton: Torch11 LLC Series Madison to Anchored Properties LLC Series Madison, $130,000.

604 N. Main St., Morton: Gilbert M. and Karla C. Rollins to Volk Sdira LLC, $130,000.

930 Pekin Ave., Creve Coeur: Greg A. and Tracey L. Ballard to Brenda S. Harrison, $131,900.

208 Blossom Terrace, Washington: Adam M. and Breanna L. Regguinti to Jessica Bauer, $132,500.

1021 S. Fourth St., Pekin: Katherine O'Hara to Victoria H. Peak, $133,000.

13275 Hurt Road, Pekin: Kent E. and Kelly L. Wiker to Enrique and Maria Rodriguez, $144,900.

1718 Valle Vista Blvd., Pekin: Harold D. and Doris J. Myatt to James and Sonia R. Landrith, $145,000.

241 N. Oklahoma Ave., Morton: Jon C. and Teressa Zobrist to David and Jennifer Bateman, $150,000.

460 and 462 Bauman Ave., Morton: Richard Price to ZKZ Properties LLC, $158,000.

1805 Memorial Drive, Pekin: Michael D. and Yvonne M. Park to Jeffery R. and Nicole L. Pratt, $160,000.

3056 Zion Oaks Road, Pekin: Mary M. Marshall to Kevin W. Jr. and Michelle D. Bishop, $162,000.

1224 Brentwood Road, Morton: F. Eileen Tackett to Nixon Odari, $164,000.

105 Beverly Ave., Morton: Jory Watson to Kourtney N. Lutes and Andrew Turner, $165,900.

128 Lexington Drive, East Peoria: Daryl and Dale Dibler to Audra L. Perdue, $169,900.

306 Delshire Ave., Pekin: Nicholas and Kristen Copeland to Mark Rothert, $174,000.

517 N. Greenfield St., Tremont: Maxwell D. and Tressa L. Schneider to Cory A. and Kara Swearingen, $174,900.

21875 Woodland Meadows Lane, Tremont: Darrel L. and Brenda K. Ehnle to Jeremiah J. and Melissa A. Alwerdt, $185,000.

11945 S. 14th St., Pekin: Constance J. Dean to John P. and Nobuko Karr, $185,000.

7893 Old State Route 121 South, Hopedale: Garfield and Brandi Saylor to Sincup R. Weiker, $186,000.

1423 Calvin Drive, Washington: Litta J. Dennis to Cynthia S. Murphy, $187,000.

1930 Cobblestone, Washington: Christopher K. and Deborah D. Ash to Donald A. and Julie A. Williams, $188,900.

110 E. Third St., Deer Creek: Dennis Decker to David A. and Sherry D. Capps, $189,900.

351 Heritage Drive, Mackinaw: Carra S. Carter to Derrek and Lora Himmelspach, $209,000.

41 Forestview Road, Morton: Andrew C. and Misty K. Formhals to Jordan and Krystal Sondag, $212,500.

165 Heritage Drive, Mackinaw: Wesley A. and Linsy N. Stockham to Keith A. and Rebecca Grabowski, $212,500.

842 E. Jefferson St., Morton: Carol S. Coverstone to Kristopher K. and Joy R. Skold, $213,000.

402 Harbor Pointe Drive, East Peoria: Linda L. Turner to Robert M. and Whitney B. Klocuchar, $237,000.

1819 Meadow Lane, Pekin: Trey M. and Melanie D. Tennell to Nicholas D. Copeland, $239,000.

325 Lotus Drive, Morton: Wade Morehead and Bonnie Lalka Morehead to Greg S. and Kimberly R. Lauer, $240,000.

10 Forestview Road, Morton: Kyle and Jourdan D. Arvin to Karen K. Baughman, $253,000.

4027 Wagonseller Road, Green Valley: Curtner J. and Jennifer A. Jibben to Delayne and Brittany Durdle, $265,000.

24 Cobblestone Lane, Minier: John L. and G. Gaynelle Birky to Dennis and Wendy Timmreck, $282,000.

624 Anne St., Washington: Rhoda A. Colclasure to Adam and Breanna Regguinti, $295,000.

216 E. Idlewood St., Morton: Sharon K. Forney to Andrew C. and Misty K. Formhals, $305,000.

526 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Morton: Gregory S. and Kimberly R. Lauer to Kyle C. and Jourdan D. Arvin, $345,000.

308 Brookstone Drive, East Peoria: Rebecca Dailey to Cartus Financial Corp., $356,000.

308 Brookstone Drive, East Peoria: Cartus Financial Corp. to Cheryl Dailey, $356,000.

17350 Red Shale Hill Road, Pekin: Jeffery R. and Nicole L. Pratt to Trey M. and Melanie D. Tennell, $363,000.

32 Villa Trail, Morton: Joshua R. and Sara B. Isonhart to Nicholas and Megan Mucciante, $391,500.

WOODFORD COUNTY

701 W. Davison St., Roanoke: Seth A. and Tara M. Tomlinson to Nathaniel T. Sheets, $78,000.

417 Crestwood Court, Washburn: Levi D. and Blaine Nicholson to Sarah Strauch, $79,000.

321 W. Michigan Ave., Metamora: Brett and Lea Olson to Heather A. Kupferschmid, $153,000.

Lot 10, Lot 11 and part of Lot 12, Maplewood Subdivision, Block 14, Gibson's Addition, Original Town, El Paso: Marjorie E., Tracey J. and Timothy D. Supan to Henry R. Stensrud, $160,000.

Lot 28, Lakeview Acres Section Two, Woodford County: David P. and Ruth L. Beck to Wayne and Diana M. Danielson, $175,000.

111 Mallard Lane, East Peoria: Howard L. Jr. and Kathy J. Gorman to Joshua R. and Michelle E. Crosiar, $200,000.

Vacant land, Woodford County; Darrin T. Wolf to William G. Fleming, $237,500.

Vacant land, Woodford County: Tracy J. Carr to Anna E. Legner, $255,000.

259 W. Forrest Drive, Metamora: John and Melissa L. Cravens to Andreas and Amanda Larsen, $257,500.

906 Stonelake Drive, Metamora: Clayton D. and Mary K. Stevens to Brett and Lea Olson, $264,900.

1237 Winterberry Ave., Germantown Hills: Cartus Financial Corp. to Christopher W. and Christina L. Rigg, $265,000.

Vacant land, Woodford County: Maurice J. Jr. and Melinda M. Barry to Lance D. and Jenny L. Abel, $276,000.

1237 Winterberry Ave., Germantown Hills: Donald D. Koenig to Cartus Financial Corp., $286,000.

504 Hampton Court, Germantown Hills: Rodolfo and Cheryl Martinez to Jeffrey and Lindsey Kerr, $347,500.

Vacant land, Woodford County: Janice R. Berlin, Jill A. Brokaw, Larry J. Knapp and Connie L. Smudrick to Kevin D. Reeser, $569,987.