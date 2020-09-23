PEORIA — The Facebook post on the Peoria Police Department’s page was meant to ease fears that something big was happening in some of the old vacant apartment buildings at Taft Homes.

"The Special Response Team with the Peoria Police Department, will be doing training in the area of the Taft Homes this morning. They will be utilizing ’flash bangs’ and other explosive tools during the training," read the post early Wednesday morning.

But by the middle of the day, the training was called off early, apparently due to several posts on social media condemning the training as insensitive. Police Chief Loren Marion confirmed that the training, which was to last much of the day, ended early because of public sentiment.

There were more than 800 comments on the department’s post, many slamming the decision to use the old apartment buildings.

"Wow!!! Unbelievable the trama (sic) that are putting on these people," read one post. Another noted the children who are doing remote learning through Peoria Public Schools.

Still another person asked if such a thing would be done in a higher rent area of the city.

Taft Homes, a public housing complex just north of Downtown, has several vacant buildings as the Peoria Housing Authority begins the process of knocking down the 70-year-old complex to replace it with new, affordable housing for the residents.

But it’s been an area heavily patrolled by the police due to higher crime rates and many thought it was insensitive to do drills there.

The PHA had given the department permission to use the vacant buildings.

To be clear, the department has used old buildings in the past to train its Special Response Team – the city’s version of SWAT. The old Bergner’s in Sheridan Village was used before it was demolished as was an apartment complex on Knoxville just north of Glen Avenue before it was rebuilt.

Chama St. Louis, a mayoral candidate and a community activist who has campaigned to reform the police department, said the decision was wrong to use the Taft Homes in the first place.

"When we speak up about inequity and injustices in our communities, change happens. The idea to do training exercises in the Taft Homes utilizing flash bangs other explosives with loud noises where families with children reside was a poor decision and should have never been approved," she said. "As a city, we must continue to use our collective voices to advocate for our communities."