MACOMB -- Beginning Saturday, the significance of who once resided at 630 E. Adams St. in Macomb should be obvious and apparent.

The location of the former childhood home of the Rev. C.T. Vivian, a national civil-rights pioneer who died two months ago, is being commemorated with an Illinois State Historical Society marker.

During a ceremony and celebration that is to begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, the marker is to be unveiled at the location. It now is a vacant lot.

An honorary street designation, C.T. Vivian Way, also is to be declared. Music and presentations about Vivian’s life and role in the national civil-rights movement are to be included.

"We feel this event is just the beginning of what is likely a permanent presence in the community to build on Rev. Dr. Vivian’s teaching and legacy," Byron Oden-Shabazz, president of the McDonough County chapter of the NAACP, stated in a news release.

Among those expected to attend is Vivian’s daughter Jo Anna Walker, who resides in Peoria.

Vivian was born in Missouri but spent his youth in Macomb and attended Western Illinois University there. He was 95 when he died July 17 in Atlanta.

Alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Vivian helped lead the civil-rights movement in the American South. He helped organize the Freedom Rides to integrate buses and also was president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

Vivian began his civil-rights work in Peoria, where he moved after he left WIU. His first sit-in demonstrations were in the 1940s, a successful effort to integrate a Peoria cafeteria.

The program Saturday is to last until 4 p.m. and include a social hour. COVID-19 mitigation requirements are to be in effect.

Parking at the site is limited. Free shuttle buses are to begin operating at 1 p.m. at the McDonough County Transit Facility, 701 E. Pierce St.