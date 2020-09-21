PEORIA — Tazewell County public health officials are reporting six deaths over the weekend due to the COVID-19 illness.

The two of the women, both in their 90s, were residents of a "long-term care experiencing an outbreak." One was at Villas of Holly Brook in Pekin while the other was at Generations at Riverview in East Peoria.

One woman, who was in her 80s, did not live in a long-term care facility.

The men, health officials said, all were in their 90s and lived in long-term care facilities. As with the women, two of the men were in a facility that was experiencing an outbreak.

Those facilities were Timbercreek Rehab & Health Care in Pekin and Aperion Care Morton Villa in Morton.

The third man’s facility, Reflections Memory Care in Washington, was not.

With those deaths, Tazewell County now has 23 deaths since the pandemic began in March. The Tri-County Area now has a total of 72 deaths.

The county’s COVID-19 total case load rose to 1,579 with 69 new cases reported since Friday. Of that total case load, 1,116 or 70% were considered recovered.

COVID-19 cases in the area pushed over the 5,000 case barrier to reach 5,206 since March. That’s an increase of 243 since Friday with 135 of them being Peoria County residents. Woodford County added 17 new cases.

Despite the increases, the Tri-County’s overall recovery rate continued its rise, jumping 2.4% to 79.4%. That’s the highest percent of recovered persons in several days, according to health department data.

Fifty-five people were in the hospital with 22 of those being in ICU beds. That is down slightly from Friday’s total of 58 people in one of the area’s four hospitals.