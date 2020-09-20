PEORIA -- Paramedics transported two people to a local hospital early Sunday as the result of a double shooting in South Peoria, authorities stated.

The shootings were reported about 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of South Oregon Street. The ShotSpotter gunfire-detection system suggested 20 rounds were fired, according to Peoria police spokeswoman Amy Dotson.

Officers located two victims, a female with a gunshot wound to her hip and a male who sustained wounds to his leg and wrist.

Both victims were alert and talking with rescue personnel as they were administering aid, according to the Peoria Fire Department.

The injuries weren’t believed to be life threatening, Dotson stated. Police were investigating the incident.