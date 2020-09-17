PEORIA -- A year and a half after falling a few hundred votes short of an at-large seat on the Peoria City Council, Andre Allen announced Thursday that he's taking another run for a seat, this time in District 4.

"Peoria -- I'm back," Allen said during a live-streamed, outdoor announcement at his home Thursday morning, promising a campaign focused on planks including neighborhood and infrastructure; business development; public safety and quality of life issues.

"You cannot be successful in this type of position without effective listening, communication and relationship-building skills. I check all of those boxes," said Allen, the dean of students at Methodist College.

During the announcement, he reminisced about growing up in the district, noting the friends he'd made and the memories he'd built there.

Allen also emphasized the importance of finding ways to "foster the success" of the Northwoods Mall property as the anchor to the district's main shopping corridor, and, more generally, "to make sure our business owners are heard and supported."

He also identified a series of other topics -- addressing the city's shrinking population, growing its tax base and diversifying revenue streams among them -- that would be important to his campaign. He promised additional details on all in the coming months.

Candidates will file their petitions beginning in late November. The general election is April 6, 2021, though any district that sees more than two candidates file will first have a primary election on Feb. 23.

Allen placed sixth in the at-large runoff last year for five seats on the council, after placing fifth in the 14-candidate primary. He was 424 votes shy of fifth-place finisher Sid Ruckriegel.

Incumbent district councilman Jim Montelongo announced earlier this week that he would not seek a third term in that seat, and is weighing entry into the crowded mayoral primary field.