PEORIA -- A Woodford County man in his 90s is the eighth person this week in the Peoria area to have died of complications from the COVID-19 virus.

The area health departments, in their daily update, noted the man had lived at a long-term care facility and did have other health conditions that contributed to his death.

His death is Woodford County’s sixth death and the Tri-County Area’s 65th death since the pandemic began in March.

It’s been a particularly grim week. On Monday, public health officials announced five area deaths that occurred over the weekend. Then on Tuesday, two more deaths were announced.

Since Sept. 1, 15 people have died locally after contracting the virus, according to public health officials.

The rate of area hospitalizations rose by 0.1 percentage point to 0.9% of all reported cases, which now total 4,902.

That translates into 55 people in one of the area’s four hospitals. Twenty of those are in ICU beds. That’s up from Tuesday’s total of 42 people, of which 17 were in the ICU.

Just under 77% of those who have contracted the virus in the Tri-County Area are considered to have recovered.

The area added 109 new cases with Peoria County accounting for 69 of them. The county topped the 3,000-case barrier to reach 3,052 positive tests since March.

Its positivity rate was 4.37 percent, which is about a tenth of a percent above what was earlier in the week. And people in their 20s continue to be the ones who take the most COVID-tests and who have the most positive results.

Tazewell County added 33 for a total of 1,475 while Woodford County added seven, which brings its total to 375.