GALESBURG — Someone who was at the Watering Hole Restaurant in Oak Run between Sept. 2 and 12 has tested positive for COVID-19, says the Knox County Health Department. No identifying information about the person in question has been shared.

The health department announced this case Wednesday, adding that those concerned that they have been exposed or are experiencing COVID-like symptoms should seek testing.

The health department will be at the Oak Run POA Office from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, to conduct drive-through testing.

Those looking to be tested outside of this time window can call the Knox County Health Center at (309) 344-2225 to schedule a test.