PEORIA — Peoria Public Schools students in kindergarten and first grade, and students with special educational needs will return to in-class learning by the end of October, if not sooner.

The Board of Education agreed by consensus Monday that the rate of positive COVID-19 tests in Peoria County had declined sufficiently for the district’s youngest students to return to the classroom by Oct. 26. The new plan also includes the return of students in self-contained special needs programs like autism, hearing loss and Life Skills classrooms.

"This is a measured approach," Superintendent Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat said after Monday’s regular meeting of the school board. "The numbers seem right to be able to start bringing some students back."

The board decided in June to implement a hybrid schedule that alternated in-school and remote learning in a school week. When the local number of positive COVID-19 tests rose to 6.6% by the first week of August, the board retreated to an all-remote learning plan. Guidelines recommend a district should consider allowing all students back in school when the positivity rate is below 5%.

The rate for Peoria County for the the week ending Sept. 5 was 5.2%.

"That’s the number we look at very closely," Josh Collins, the district’s transportation director who also headed the Return to School Committee, told the board on Monday.

The return to school for students in kindergarten, first grade and special needs classrooms will not be full-time, five days a week. It will instead follow the hybrid A/B schedule with students attending in-school classes two or three days a week alternating with two or three days a week of remote learning.

Board member Dan Walther suggested moving up the Oct. 26 date for returning to school. He also suggested looking to phase in the return of more students if the COVID-19 positivity numbers continue to trend downward.

"I don’t want us falling even further behind," Walther said. "If people say ’here you go again (changing your mind), I don’t care. We have to do what is best for the kids. Are there risks? Yeah."

But the district has to balance the risks with the potential for learning for as long as students remain out of school, he said.

Kherat said the administration would look at moving up the Oct. 26 start date if possible.

"Let’s get to work," she said. "(I will let the board know about an earlier date) before the week is out."

Scott Hilyard can be reached at 686-3244 or by email at shilyard@pjstar.com. Follow @scotthilyard on Twitter.