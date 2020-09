PEORIA -- A man was shot Monday afternoon and suffered what police have termed as a non life-threatening injury.

Amy Dotson, a spokeswoman for the Peoria Police Department, said an alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system came in at about 4:40 p.m. and indicated four rounds had been fired.

Officers went ot the area and found an adult man who had been shot. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

His condition wasn’t immediately known

Police have made no arrests.