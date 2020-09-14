PEORIA — A few weeks after Gov. JB Pritzker enhanced the state’s mask mandate to include people sitting at tables in bars and restaurants, area officials say they haven’t had much of an issue.

An informal survey of police and sheriff departments indicates none have had any complaints about businesses not enforcing the state’s mask rules. Nor, they said, have they had much in the way of businesses complaining about patrons.

"Like many counties, we have businesses that are concerned about the health and safety of their employees and customers, which is likely the reason why we have not received any complaints from law enforcement agencies," said Stewart Umholtz, the Tazewell County state’s attorney and the person who would prosecute such cases if necessary.

When Gov. JB Pritzker released his new mandates last month, he laid out a policy that would have a three-step process.

Those businesses not enforcing the mask mandate will first get a warning, then they will be ordered to make changes. And if the business refuses to comply, they could face a Class A misdemeanor charge that could result in a fine of up to $2,500.

On the Peoria side of the river, Sheriff Brian Asbell said his office is seeking for people to comply with the state’s mandate, which requires people to wear a mask if they cannot maintain six feet of social distancing. That now includes a requirement that patrons at bars or eateries wear a mask whenever they are interacting with an employee, even if they are sitting at their table.

No citations have come in Peoria, Police Chief Loren Marion said.

"We are dealing with it on a complaint-driven basis. To my knowledge, we have not received any complaints, therefore, we have not issued any citations," he said.

Asbell said his deputies aren’t looking for violations nor are they doing random checks. Rather, he said, things are complaint-driven. If someone calls in, the deputies will investigate it. He’s seeking to work with businesses more than to cite them, he said.

Jeff Lower, his counterpart in Tazewell County, and Dennis Tipsword, the chief deputy in Woodford County, both say their departments aren’t enforcing the mask mandate as they feel there is no basis in the law for it.

Lower has maintained that the executive orders by the governor are not enforceable as they are not laws. That said, the sheriff said he has had no complaints but also noted that many businesses are located in the incorporated areas such as East Peoria or Washington.

Pritzker’s mask requirements were added as an emergency addition to the state’s health rules, and were not blocked by a state committee that reviews both emergency and regular additions to such codes.

Steve Roegge, the East Peoria police chief, sounded a similar tone to others in law enforcement. No one has really complained about a business but he did note a business did call about a customer who didn’t want to wear a mask. A few miles away in Washington, Police Chief Mike McCoy said he’s heard nothing.

Tipsword, Asbell and Lower all said they are relying on the health departments for guidance on how to proceed. Diana Scott, a spokeswoman from the Peoria City/County Health Department, said they have been relying on the public to "self-enforce."

Scott said complaints her agency has received from the public have gone down on this topic. Her colleague, Sara Sparkman from the Tazewell County Health Department has received some complaints, mostly about businesses.

Still, Scott said, "most people seem to be willing to comply to protect those with more compromised health."