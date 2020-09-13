As fall campaigning ramps up in the weeks ahead of Election Day, plenty of people have questions about how voting will work this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Part of that comes from an increased vote-by-mail effort in Illinois and across the nation — and an increased number of campaign mailers urging people to request mail ballots.

Here are the answers to some common — and maybe not-so-common — questions you might have.

How do I request a mail ballot?

Voters who have cast a ballot since November 2018 have received an application from the county in the mail, Peoria County Election Commission executive director Tom Bride says.

But residents can also sign and return request forms provided by political advocacy groups. You also can request one online from the election commission in Peoria County or the County Clerk’s Office in Tazewell County.

Voters can also call their county’s election office to request an application, which will be mailed to them to sign and send back, or they can go in person to the election office to fill one out.

Regardless of how you do it, your signature on the form is only requesting the ballot — the ballot itself is sent beginning Sept. 24.

How many requests have come in so far?

Peoria County was "really slammed" for about a week shortly after request forms initially went out, Bride said. They processed about 25,000 forms between the start of August and Labor Day, of which 22,000 were not duplicates.

If every one of those voters returns the mail ballot, it’s equivalent to about 25% of the typical Peoria County vote in a presidential election.

Tazewell County received just over 11,000 in the same time period, County Clerk John Ackerman says. He estimates about 15,000 will ultimately be received unless additional state restrictions are put in place for the area, meaning about 20% of the roughly 75,000 votes the county sees in a presidential election could come in by mail.

What if I send in more than one application?

You won’t get two ballots.

When applications are received, they’re logged at the elections office. So if one comes in, "if we go to put it into the system, it’ll tell us it’s already there," Bride says.

Because those requests are public record, political parties and other groups can see who has requested one — taking those people off their mailing lists for additional applications.

That means "the easiest way to stop getting the mailings is actually to request one," Bride says.

If I get a mail ballot, can I still show up and vote on Election Day instead?

Only under limited circumstances.

If you request a mail-in ballot, "that is your ballot," Bride says. And if you send it in, "it’s just like voting early. ... If you’ve voted, you don’t get to change your mind on Election Day."

Mailed ballots have their signatures verified and are processed within 48 hours of being received (though the votes on the ballot aren’t tabulated until after polls close).

If you asked for one, haven’t sent it back and still have it, "we’ll let you surrender it to vote a full ballot" rather than a provisional ballot, he says.

If you received a mail ballot but then lost it and still want to vote, you have to sign an affidavit that it’s been destroyed and then you’ll be able to cast a provisional ballot, Ackerman says. Then that’s set aside and not counted until an audit is completed to ensure that your mailed ballot wasn’t sent in and received.

With all the post office worries, how long should I give a ballot to arrive? What’s my deadline?

Ballots must be postmarked no later than Election Day to be counted. Those received by Election Day will be tallied that night.

The election isn’t officially certified — with a final vote count — until two weeks after Election Day. So mailed ballots with a postmark no later than Nov. 3 can still arrive and be counted by that point.

Bride says he isn’t greatly worried about ballots mailed locally arriving in time.

"My best advice to people is, when you make up your mind, mail your ballot. I'm not saying make up your mind early, but you should mail your ballot once you decide," he says.

On election night, both Peoria and Tazewell counties plan to report results including from all vote-by-mail ballots received by the time polls close.

If I don’t want to send it back by mail, how else can I return a ballot?

This varies by county. Some, including Peoria County, are setting up drop boxes for voters to personally return their ballots at any time.

"It’s bolted to the ground and secured, and we do have a camera on it for security," Bride says.

A smaller drop box will also be available indoors at the site of early voting locations.

Tazewell County won’t be offering drop boxes, but will accept them at the clerk’s office, at early voting locations, and at polling places on Election Day.

But Ackerman cautions that voters have to turn their own ballot in, unless they sign a spot on the outside of the return envelope attesting that they’ve given someone else permission to do so.

How often after the election will you count ballots that arrive late but with a valid postmark?

Peoria County expects to update its total every few days with newly arriving mail ballots until the total vote is certified 14 days after the election.

In the past they’ve counted less frequently if there aren’t close races, and more frequently when just a handful of votes separate candidates.

Tazewell County plans to update the count just once, before certifying the results. But "if we see a close race, we could go ahead and make the decision" to count more frequently, Ackerman says. That’d involve communicating with both major political parties.

How often are voter rolls purged?

Every two years, registered voters receive a new registration card in the mail, Bride says. If that card is marked undeliverable, the voter is marked inactive pending an additional mailing to try to get it cleared up.

Those changes are also added to state and national databases, creating a greater precision than there was even a few years ago, he says.

If someone moves and registers somewhere else, how do you find out?

For those who move within the state and register somewhere else, "we find out pretty much immediately through the statewide voter database," Bride says. Likewise, in-state death records are also reviewed, so "if you die in Illinois, we will actually find out about it, too."

Outside of Illinois, the registrations are checked several times a year against a database with voters from at least 30 other states, Bride says.

What if I want to vote early?

Early voting begins Sept. 24, and in Peoria and Tazewell counties will take place at a variety of sites throughout the county — in addition to being available at the Election Commission offices in Peoria County and the county clerk’s office in the McKenzie Building in Tazewell County.

Ackerman expects higher-than-usual numbers of people voting early as well, since those are usually less-crowded in-person experiences, and sees a push to encourage early voting in October. He expects another 15% to 20% of the electorate in Tazewell could vote that way.

What about masks at the polls? Will they be required?

"We’re going to encourage masks, though we’ve been told (by state officials) we’re prohibited from turning people away without them," Bride says.

Disposable masks will be available at polling places for people who need them, and hand sanitizer will be available at the entrances and exits.

Local officials are also going through state Department of Public Health guidance on how to set up polling places. Recommendations include ensuring judges are at least six feet apart, which Bride said may pose some challenges because two judges have to verify the signature of each voter.

If I vote in person, are any polling places changing? If there was a change in the spring, is it still a change now?

A handful of polling places in Peoria and Tazewell counties were changed in the spring because they were in long-term care facilities or other areas with vulnerable populations.

They’ve been moved permanently, and all voters in those precincts have received a new voter registration card with an updated location of their polling place.

If any other polling places change before Nov. 3, people who vote there will be notified.

When's my deadline to register to vote for the election and cast a full, non-provisional ballot?

Technically, it’s Election Day itself.

Traditional, in-person voter registration closes 28 days before Election Day, but people can still register online until 15 days before the election.

However, you can arrive to vote and register in person at the voting site — provided you have two forms of identification, at least one of which must show your current address, such as a state ID, some forms of student ID, or some bills like utility bills.

Likewise, if you show up on Election Day and you’re marked as "inactive" on the voter rolls, you’ll need to be able to show with similar identification that you live at the address at which you were last registered.