DUNLAP - A Banner Elementary School student in the Dunlap School District tested positive this week for the COVID-19 virus.

In Morton District 709, no new confirmed cases were reported this week, and two of the four students who tested positive this school year are ready to return to class on Monday.

Notice went out to Banner families and staff on Wednesday.

"We are bound to confidentiality for individual health situations, so no other details can be provided," wrote Principal Greg Fairchild. "Know for certain, however, that if your child was exposed or in close contact, parents would have been notified by me or the health department. I am confident that all proper disinfecting measures outlined in the letter are being followed and that our students remain safe. Thank you for your understanding during these challenging times."

Twenty-one students remain in quarantine in Dunlap, another 73 are excluded from in-school learning because they either exhibited COVID-19 symptoms, or have someone at home who has.

There are five staff members in quarantine and three who are excluded.

The number of students in quarantine in Morton declined from 133 to 75, for the week ending Sept. 11, according to Superintendent Jeffrey Hill. Almost all of those students are expected back in school by the end of the coming week.

"The expectation has always been that these numbers will fluctuate on an almost daily basis," Hill said in prepared remarks. "It was better news on the staff front, as well, with no employees out and only one in quarantine, down from five."

With an overall attendance of approximately 2,830 students on any given day, District 709’s positivity and quarantine rates are at 0.14% and 2.6%.

"(That compares) quite favorably with the world outside our schools," Hill said.

