PEORIA -- A shooting involving two vehicles in Central Peoria caused a car to crash through a fence and blast into an above-ground pool.

About 12:45 p.m., Peoria police were called to the area of North Sterling and West Gilbert Avenues. Officers arrived to find a car in the backyard of a residence off southbound Sterling Avenue, said police spokeswoman Amy Dotson. Early Friday afternoon, police had blocked off a southbound stretch of the road (between Gilbert Avenue and Rockwood Drive) as they tried to untangle what had happened.

"Preliminary information indicates there was a shooting involving two vehicles, which caused a vehicle to leave the roadway, strike a fence, strike an above-ground pool in a backyard, strike another fence and come to a rest," Dotson said. "Officers are currently speaking with four individuals regarding any information they may have in this incident."

No one apparently was hit by the cars or gunshots. Two guns have been recovered in the area.