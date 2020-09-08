PEORIA -- After deliberating for less than one day, a Peoria County jury found a man guilty in connection with a September 2018 homicide.

Jamal Younger, 24, now faces at least 35 years and possibly much more when he’s sentenced in October after being found guilty of first-degree murder for the slaying of Jordan L. Allison, died less than two hours after he was shot in the back while he was lying in the back seat of a car.

Younger missed the final few minutes of his trial. When the state was in their rebuttal argument to his attorney’s closing statement, Younger made some commotion and then informed the jury he was an inmate at the Peoria County Jail.

Jurors aren’t supposed to know if a person is in custody as it’s believed that such information could sway their decision. It’s been grounds for a mistrial in other cases over the years.

After Younger’s actions, Circuit Judge Kevin Lyons removed him from the courtroom and, after the jury was out, read into the record his reasoning for the removal. Younger, he said, had been disruptive before and had not listened to his admonitions to stop it.

It was never alleged that Younger was the shooter. Rather, he was allegedly the wheelman for another man who actually was the shooter. Younger was charged under the legal theory of accountability, meaning he is accountable for the other’s actions, and therefore just as culpable as the triggerman.

He went to trial in January but that jury couldn’t reach a decision. His trial was delayed in April and then started in July only to have the rash of COVID-19 cases at the Peoria County Jail put the trial on "pause" for a month. It resumed this week.

Testimony at trial indicated Younger was the driver of the car that followed Allison’s vehicle. Younger and the alleged shooter, who hasn’t been charged, were at the McDonald’s at 2205 N. Knoxville Ave. shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sept. 2 when they saw the vehicle Allison was riding in.

They followed the car for a while, and when it stopped near Peoria and Archer avenues, the shooter leaned out the window and fired several shots. The fatal one traveled through the license plate and the trunk of the car before it struck Allison in the back, according to testimony at the first trial

Younger’s attorney contended his client had no idea what was going to happen so therefore he couldn't be held responsible. Prosecutors said no, that Younger drove faster to catch up to the other vehicle and then rolled through a stop sign to give the shooter a better angle.