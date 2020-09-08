PEORIA — Preliminary autopsy findings indicate the city’s latest homicide victim likely died instantly when he was shot Saturday evening.

Terrance Dunigan, 21, was shot once in the side, said Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood in a news release.

"Range of fire and caliber of the weapon is not being released at this time," he said.

Peoria police located Dunigan, of Peoria, with a gunshot wound in the 3300 block of West Woodhill Lane.

He was unresponsive, not breathing and had no pulse. Dunigan was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:44 p.m.

The death was the city’s eighth homicide of the year.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Peoria Police Department at 673-4521 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 673-9000.