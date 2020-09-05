PEORIA — During the coronavirus pandemic, fundraising can be accomplished from a distance. Some local not-for-profit organizations are proving that.

But money isn’t everything. Not when it comes to health, and not when it comes to wealth.

"The biggest impact for me personally is I can’t establish a deeper relationship if I’m not physically in front of someone. It’s difficult to make a six- or seven-figure ask," said Jennifer Gibbs, the senior director of development at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria.

"I can get to know them virtually and speak on the phone. It’s not the same," Gibbs said. "As far as cultivating and building relationships, nothing will take the place of in-person. Nothing."

Carol Merna can relate.

The CEO of the Peoria-based Center for Prevention of Abuse has overseen rescheduling or altering at least four major fundraising events this year because of COVID-19. Each one usually has some in-person element.

"I love being able to get together," Merna said. "There’s something really special about that magic that you get from people of common beliefs coming together and supporting something that’s bigger than themselves."

Brainstorming among center employees helped lead to acceptable alternatives. More than acceptable, in some cases.

Perhaps the most prominent annual fundraiser for the center, which provides services for victims of violence, is its annual Duck Race. Individuals who donate receive a small rubber duck that "races" against thousands of others at EastSide Centre in East Peoria.

The 32nd edition, held in late August, featured none of that, thanks to COVID. Instead, a televised raffle was held to determine winners.

Despite the lack of tactile participation, the center sold out of its 30,000 ducks earlier than ever, according to Merna. The event raised about $188,000 – some $12,000 less than last year, but not bad, all things considered.

"That worked out beautifully," Merna said.

An earlier fundraiser, a 5-kilometer walk/run, went virtual. Runners participated on their own instead of en masse.

The walk/run raised more money this year than last, according to Merna. Participants posted photos and results on social media, complete with hashtags.

"When you look at it from a public-relations perspective, there’s a very positive angle to that," Merna said. "It really broadened the number of hits on social media than we might have gotten had we done it in person.

"There’s always a positive. So long as we can be mindful of who we are, be completely authentic and be transparent in every way, there’s positives to being able to engage people in this new way."

That effort has helped the center’s fundraising remain consistent, Merna said. So have the center’s reputation and its relationship with donors.

UICOMP’s work regarding COVID treatments has become part of Gibbs’ fundraising approach.

"’What would you like to be part of? What are you passionate about?’ You almost feel bad about doing that," she said about asking for pledges during a pandemic. "But we get in our own heads. People still want to make a difference, maybe now more than ever.

"There’s a feeling of, ‘I want to do something. I feel helpless. How can I make the needle move forward, and how can I make a difference in my community?’"

Donations at UICOMP have been down slightly during the pandemic, according to Gibbs. The school usually raises about $2.3 million annually.

A 50th anniversary UICOMP gala/reunion scheduled for October in Peoria has morphed into a virtual event, with a mix of live and taped segments.

The stay-home mantra has made it easier for Gibbs to contact potential donors who usually would be at work or traveling. Younger potential donors might hesitate to open checkbooks because of job concerns, but older ones and retirees appear to have a different perspective.

"As far as talking about estate planning or a planned gift, I think this whole pandemic brings to it a sense of our inevitable mortality and what kind of impact I’m going to leave behind," Gibbs said.

"Those that have real wealth, they will still have that wealth. And if they’re philanthropic at heart, that doesn’t go away."

Neither will the Center for Prevention of Abuse, apparently. Not only has it been raising money all pandemic long, it’s also been providing its services, according to Merna.

"Abuse doesn’t stop just because the world did," she said.