PEORIA — A West Bluff neighborhood association responsible for a community garden says City Hall failed to communicate with them about the garden’s demolition.

The small plot of land, part of the the gas station property at the corner of Sheridan Road and Main Street, had been a mini-park, garden and gathering area for almost a decade. Lately, however, city officials said it had fallen into disrepair and was more full of trash than fresh veggies or other crops.

Now, the head of the city’s community development department said the area will remade with a newer, modern gas station. Area activists and neighbors are wondering where they can find a place for their garden,which they say is an oasis in the middle of a food desert.

About 50 people showed up Friday for a sit-in protest in front of the demolished garden. Some held signs. One woman played a guitar, and more than a few brought blankets to sit on the dirt. All were outraged by the garden being destroyed.

Tahesia Jimerson and her husband, Curwin, brought their three daughters.

"We have our own garden," Tahesia Jimerson said, "but not the space to get the vegetables and fruits that you can get here."

Said sit-in organizer Isabella Rinald, a West Bluff resident: "This should not be the image that Peoria portrays."

Adam Gasper, a spokesman for the Renaissance Park Community Association, said no one had told the association about the impending destruction of the garden. Rather, he and others found out via hurried phone calls as it was being ripped up.

"That was the first time that we had heard something like that would happen," he said. "No one contacted by email, Facebook, text or phone. Our organization is still very much active."

That last comment was apparently due to a statement allegedly made by 2nd District City Councilman Chuck Grayeb to the association. In a statement on their Facebook page, the association said that Grayeb "said he assumed the organization was defunct."

The council member responded with his own Facebook statement explaining his reasoning.

"The City and conscientious proprietors of business will not permit gardens that are untended and strewn with garbage, weeds, litter, and discarded needles on West Main or anywhere else. Citizens who live in the area should not have to watch folks urinating and defecating as they drive by or witness drug deals going down," he said, adding that he did think the organization wasn’t active when it came to the garden.

Gasper said a notion of inactivity was inaccurate.

"We did cease a lot of our activities. We usually had music in the garden, bands on First Friday, but we made the choice not to do events due to COVID-19 for the safety of our neighbors," he said. "But our garden coordinator still was going there at least once each week to take care of plants and still had produce growing there for our neighbor who might be in hard times."

But Grayeb said "also, in this time of Covid, there were multiple violations of CDC and Illinois guidelines at this site."

The Facebook statement wasn’t specific, but neighbors and others have referred to large gatherings of people, some of whom were homeless, on the site.

The space is listed in property tax records as being part of the parcel that includes the gas station at 640 W. Main. Black said the initial agreement to have a garden was made with a previous owner. The current owner, who lives in Milwaukee, Wis., purchased the land in 2016, property tax records state.

Messages left to the property owner on a listed personal phone and a business phone were not immediately returned.

Ross Black, with the city’s Community Development Department, said the garden had fallen on hard times over the summer. He said weeds were up to three feet high and the trash that had been being removed from the garden regularly by volunteers now wasn’t being removed.

"The city believes in having community spaces because they can be a positive thing for the area but only when they are well-maintained," he said, noting there are other community gardens in the North Valley and South Peoria that haven’t drawn the attention of the city. "We asked them to clean it up."

Black confirmed that the city knew the owner of the property wanted to demolish the garden, and he confirmed that city staff knew it was going to happen earlier in the week.

So why weren’t the neighbors told?

Black admits maybe the organizers of the garden should have been told, but they weren’t the property owners. The tables, benches, stage and artwork that were on the site have been saved and stored by the city, he said.

The garden was formed several years ago by the association as part of an overall effort to reclaim the Main Street corridor and make it more attractive.

Black said this year that no produce was planted and that the only thing growing on the site were weeds and the number of bottles and other debris left by people. Gasper disputes that. He says the garden was never inactive and while people didn’t go there as often, it was being used as a garden and checked upon regularly.

Julie Vonachen, the owner of Moon Dancer, a boutique across Sheridan Road from the gas station, and her neighbor, Jon Walker, the owner of Urban Artifacts, both said they were sad to see the garden go. They enjoyed the music and the First Fridays when bands would play.

But they admitted that large groups of homeless people would sometimes gather there. And while they have always used that spot, the crowds were bigger and at times, more unruly, they said.

Was that a reason? They didn’t know. To them, the biggest shame was that no one know about it and of course, the loss of the food.

"The food they had in there was going to be harvested within a few weeks. Why couldn’t they have just waited a few weeks so that food could have been harvested?" asked Vonachen.

