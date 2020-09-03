A Tazewell County woman in her 80s is the latest person in the Tri-County Area to die in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials said Thursday.

The woman, who was only identified by her age and other demographics -- white, non-Hispanic -- is the 52nd person in the Peoria area and the 11th in Tazewell County to die after contracting the disease coronavirus causes.

She was not a resident at a long-term care facility, according to health officials.

The number of people occupying area hospital beds also declined significantly between Wednesday and Thursday, according to figures released jointly by the three area health departments.

Now only 51 people are in area hospitals -- 16 in intensive-care units and 35 in other hospital beds. That’s a contrast to the 71 hospitalized the day prior, of whom 18 were in the ICU and 53 were in other beds.

Twenty-nine additional people in Peoria County were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past day, bringing that county’s total to 2,480 cases. In Tazewell County, the total increased by 27, to 1,150. An additional six cases were confirmed in Woodford County to bring the total there to 295.