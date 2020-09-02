PEORIA — A Peoria County man in his 90s has died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, public health officials said Wednesday.

No other details regarding the man’s death were released other than he did not live in a long-term care facility. The death is Peoria County’s 37th since the pandemic began in March.

And the number of people in one of the area’s four hospitals was at its highest yet. According to the data, 71 people are in the hospital. Of that number, 18 of them are in ICU beds, with the rest being in non-ICU beds.

Overall, the Tri-County Area added 35 new cases for a total of 3,828 positive tests since March. Woodford County added six, Tazewell County added 1 additional cases and Peoria County, the largest by population, added 28.

Also, health officials said 20 of the cases that were initially assigned to Tazewell County have been moved to other counties, leaving only a net gain of one case in the statistics updated Wednesday.

"In an effort to promote and clarify COVID-19 data from Tazewell County, we are reporting that the current total for positive cases is 1,123," said Sara Sparkman, a spokeswoman for the Tazewell County Health Department. "After the initial investigations, 20 cases have been transferred to other counties for contact tracing and health monitoring. Transferred cases will be reported periodically/as needed."

Sparkman explained that after a case is put in the system, demographic information as well as address is entered by the contact tracer.

"If a person has an outdated address on their license or is living in another county, they are transferred to that county as a positive case," she said.

After several days of increases, the number of people who have recovered from the virus fell by a half-percentage point to 74.6% of the total. Those who are self-isolating at home rose by the same amount, 0.5 percent, to 22.5%.

And hospitalizations continue to bounce up and down by a tenth of a percentage point. Wednesday’s percentage was 1.6%.