PEORIA — The Tri-County area had 38 more people test positive for the COVID-19 virus, but now 75% of all cases are deemed "recovered."

Peoria County accounted for roughly half of the new cases, with 15 testing positive to bring its total since March to 2,423. Tazewell County added 20 to reach 1,122 while Woodford County’s total of COVID-19 cases was 283, up three from Monday.

But the number most people are watching is the number of recovered cases. That rose to 75.1%, up from 73.9% a day earlier. Hospitalizations hung steady, as they have for several days, at 1.7% — up 0.1%.

That translates into three more people staying at one of the area’s four hospitals. A total of 17 people are in ICU beds, down three from yesterday, but there are now 43 people in non-ICU beds, up six from Monday’s total of 37 non-ICU beds.

