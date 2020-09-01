Having served multiple generations, it is fair to say that Plondina and Gary Flairty, co-owners of Flairty’s Dairy Freeze in Green Valley, operated a local landmark.

But after 37 years in the business, the Flairtys closed the Dairy Freeze last week and the business is currently for sale.

"We had several families where we served maybe three to four generations," said Plondina Flairty. "That’s a lot. We watched the kids grow up right before our eyes. We probably wouldn’t have known a lot of them had we not been there."

Among the families who brought generations of customers to the Dairy Freeze is that of Green Valley Mayor Keith Beal.

When Beal was growing up in Green Valley, he had been a customer before the Flairtys bought the business in 1983 from previous owners Dale and Ellen Ary. Until the Dairy Freeze closed last week, he had continued a tradition of patronizing the shop at least twice a week with his grandchildren.

"It was nice because I only live about a block-and-a-half from there," said Beal. "My granddaughter is old enough now that I could just give her a little money and she went and got it and brought it back. I don’t even have to leave the house."

Flairty explained the closure as a simple decision to retire and spend more time with their grandchildren.

Thirty-seven years is a long time, and age waits on no one," she said.

Besides spending more time with family, the Flairtys will have no shortage of activity to occupy their retirement years. Gary is a farmer and a trustee on the Green Valley Fire Department, while Plondina is a supervisor on the Sand Prairie Township board. Both are active members of Green Valley’s First United Methodist Church.

Flairty added that she hopes the new owner will continue operating the Dairy Freeze, a wish that Beal echoed. Beal expressed some concern that Green Valley may otherwise become a dairy desert.

"We’re really going to miss it," he said. "Every time we want to get some ice cream, if we can’t get it there, we’re going to have to go to Pekin."

The Flairtys, in serving successive generations of area residents, also contributed the efforts of rising generations in their own family to running the Dairy Freeze. Flairty herself had worked there before buying it from the Arys. Their son Jeffrey and their daughter Michelle Kaeb worked there, and did five of their six grandchildren.

"It has certainly been rewarding," Flairty said. "(The Dairy Freeze) was a family affair. It’s what you’d call a mom-and-pop business, isn’t it?"