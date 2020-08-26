While the matter did not come to a vote on Monday’s agenda, the Pekin City Council and city staff discussed whether to add body cameras for police officers.

It’d be part of a possible purchase of an Axon Digital Evidence Solution system for the Pekin Police Department.

According to Police Chief John Dossey, a review of the department’s video recording equipment revealed end-of-life systems in the interview rooms and in squad cars.

"These systems are mandated," said Dossey. "Interview rooms are mandated by law. We have to record particular crimes, and it’s the same with in-car videos."

AXON Enterprises Inc., an Arizona-based company that develops technology and weapons products for law enforcement and civilians, has proposed to replace Pekin Police Department interview room and squad car recording systems. The Axon Video Solution system would also include the addition of body cameras, which Dossey said should enhance transparency regarding the actions Pekin officers take.

"I know the Illinois Chiefs (of Police) are pushing hard for legislation to require body cameras," he added.

The Pekin Police Department currently uses two different vendors to meet in-car video and interview room requirement, according to Dossey. Additionally, the department’s current system results in digital evidence being stored in multiple locations, which is not only cumbersome, but increases the risk of digital evidence being misplaced or not shared for court and Freedom of Information Act requests. Dossey believes that a sole-source video solutions system will be more efficient and more cost-effective.

"This program … is a comprehensive package," said AXON spokesperson Joe McKinney during a presentation to the council. "It is going to include everything (officers) need from unlimited cartridges with Tasers to training, as well as everything that comes with a camera package. All storage, all sharing costs, all replacements and warranty for a full five years. There is not one thing you could account for past this that would be a hidden expense for the department."

The estimated annual cost of the proposed AXON Digital Evidence Solution will be $137,308.79.