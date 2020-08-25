PEORIA — Peoria Public Schools District 150 Board of Education Vice President Gregory Wilson wants the board to reconsider the names of six district schools.

He is proposing to rename six schools that honor historical American figures he believes are tainted by ties to slavery and racist beliefs and actions, replacing them with the names of historically relevant Peorians.

Among the names he’d take off buildings: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Theodore Roosevelt.

"As an African American school board member, I cannot overlook the past injustices of individuals that we have named our school buildings after," Wilson said by speaker phone at the end of Monday’s school board meeting. "The negative consequences of their actions on African Americans’ lives have reverberated across generations."

Washington, Jefferson and President William Henry Harrison owned slaves. Presidents Teddy Roosevelt and Calvin Coolidge had dubious records of racial discrimination and segregation. World famous aviator Charles Lindbergh was a Nazi sympathizer and held anti-Semitic views.

All six have a school in Peoria named in their honor.

In 2018, the board changed the name of Woodrow Wilson Primary School to Dr. Maude A. Sanders Primary School. Wilson, a U.S. president in the early 20th century, left a legacy that included racial discrimination and segregation. Sanders was the city’s first Black doctor.

Gregory Wilson has a short list of possible alternatives for the six schools that includes nationally prominent civil rights leader the Rev. C.T. Vivian; America’s first Black female millionaire, Annie Malone; the city’s first Black police officer, from the late 19th century, Henry C. Gibson; and Bishop Harold Breon Dawson Jr., the longtime head of the New Life Christian Church. All were Peorians of honor, Wilson said.

He’s open to suggestions.

"We have schools named after men who left legacies of continuing slavery and racism," Wilson said Tuesday. "We have Black children entering those schools that those men would not have allowed inside."

He said a change would be consistent with the national mood of correcting social injustice and the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

"This is less about dishonoring anyone and more about honoring people that are more relevant and inspiring to the lives of our students," Wilson said. "I’m not saying those figures can’t be honored by those who care to, but there is nothing sacred about having our schools named after them. The time has come."

Agbara Bryson, the founder of the New Millennium Institute think tank, which focuses on diversity and other issues of social justice, happily supports the change. He is also an expert on, descendant of, and the author of a book about Annie Malone. Malone, a graduate of Peoria High School, made a fortune in the hair product industry in the early 20th century.

"The time is now to build on the momentum of what is happening across the country," he said Tuesday. "I think students need to know their history, who came before them and the lesson of how someone from Peoria can become successful."

The board’s building committee will discuss the proposal at its meeting Thursday at 3:30 p.m. in the meeting room of the district’s Administration Building on Wisconsin Avenue.

Board member Lynne Costic is on the committee.

"This is only the first stage of this process," Costic said Tuesday. "We will be discussing the proposed school names to be changed, and the committee will look at cost and time frame."

Costic said the committee would likely solicit renaming options from PPS families and staff. The committee will also take a look at existing school mascots and potentially change any that are racially offensive.

