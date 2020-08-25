PEORIA — Restaurant and bar patrons in Illinois will be required to wear a mask every time they interact with employees. That includes ordering food and drink while seated.

The new guidelines go into effect Wednesday, according to a state news release issued Tuesday. They are in response to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases statewide.

"This new requirement asks a little bit more of residents dining out in order to protect their health and safety and that of our frontline hospitality workers," Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said.

"Restaurateurs and bar owners want to remain open for business, and this new requirement will help keep people safe."

Currently, customers are required to wear masks whenever on the premises, except while seated at their table or at the bar. The new mandate extends that practice to when employees serve customers, take their orders or service tables.

Masks must be worn whether customers are indoors or outdoors, according to the state. That also applies to carryout orders.

Restaurant and bar owners can obtain signage to help enforce the new rule at dceocovid19resources.com.

"Going out for food and drinks should not be a reason or an excuse to let our guards down in the fight against COVID-19," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the director of the Illinois Department of Health, in a news release. "We will continue to adapt our guidelines and institute additional precautions to help protect all residents that make up our communities."

Ezike said skeptics should drop their opposition to wearing masks.

"To the people who say face coverings don’t work, you are simply wrong," Ezike said. "It doesn’t matter what video you saw on the internet or the fake headline you read, please know that face coverings do save lives, but they must be used in conjunction with social distancing and hand washing."

The Illinois Department of Public Health said there were 1,680 new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday, along with 29 additional deaths. That brings the total to 223,470 cases with 7,917 deaths. The positivity rate for the state as a whole is 4.1%, slightly lower than it had been.

There are 1,549 people hospitalized, with 345 of them in intensive care and 135 on ventilators.

Pritzker appeared Tuesday in Will County, where, along with Kankakee County, he imposed new restrictions because the number of COVID-19 cases has been surging. He was criticized by Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, and Rep. John Curran, R-Downers Grove, because the restrictions he imposed in those counties are more severe than the ones he imposed in the Metro East area, which is also experiencing a spike in cases. They said it is because Democratic leaders from the Metro East area pressured Pritzker into being more lenient in the area.

Pritzker said Metro East officials did convince him that lighter restrictions – developed in conjunction with neighboring Missouri – would be enough to control the virus.

"That has not worked," he conceded. "It was a mistake in my view to make the adjustments we made in (the Metro East area)."

Pritzker said that when the restrictions were imposed, the area was given two weeks to turn things around. Although things have actually gotten worse, he said he is still giving the area two weeks before tighter restrictions are imposed.