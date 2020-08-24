DELAVAN — Connie Madden maintains that she feels closer to God in a garden than she does anywhere else on Earth.

"I was born and raised on a farm, and I’ve always enjoyed planting and raising things," said Madden, 74. "I like to see things grow."

For the past two summers, Madden has been able to apply her love of growing things and the instincts she acquired from having grown up on a farm to helping to beautify her community’s historic downtown area.

Making her rounds in the motorized wheelchair that has been her conveyance for 15 years, she tows a large tank on a wagon behind her as she tends the 15 small flowerpots on Locust Street, and the six large pots on Fifth Street and near Delavan City Hall on Locust Street. In all, that motorized wheelchair must rack up considerable mileage. But she does not see it as an impediment to doing what she enjoys and takes pride in.

"I can’t see down in the pots if they’re too high, but I can water them, and I can deadhead and fertilize them."

Madden began tending Delavan’s public flower displays last summer in an effort to help fill a void created by the death of her husband, Dan. A collector of Cushman motor scooters, Dan Madden operated Dan’s Cushmans at 118 Fourth St., allowing Connie to indulge her affinity for flowers around the lot. Her lavish floral arrangements, she said, occasionally caused some minor exasperation on her husband’s part.

"People would stop and ask, ‘When’s the flower shop going to open?’ Madden said. "Having a motorcycle shop, he didn’t think that was too funny."

According to Delavan Mayor Liz Skinner, the Delavan Restoration Society had purchased the flowerpots in the early 1990s, when the city’s historic streetscape was being updated. As a member of the society, Skinner herself had been involved in efforts to plant and tend flowers for public displays on a number of occasions.

Skinner acknowledged that their efforts were not very successful, not through a lack of effort or goodwill, but through a lack of the expertise that Madden now supplies. After Madden volunteered to tend the pots last year, the results were sufficiently spectacular that Skinner asked for a return engagement.

"So many of us complained for years that it was the pots," Skinner said. "After last year, Connie disproved that theory, because (the displays) are absolutely gorgeous. Those flowers have never, ever looked so good. It is such a treat to drive through town and see them."

The COVID-19 pandemic has not slowed down Madden’s beautification efforts. She is still able to purchase gardening supplies as needed, and believes that social distancing protocols may have actually allowed her to spend more time watering her charges and removing dead blossom heads each day, and fertilizing them once a week. However, she had to replace plants that had been thrown out and flowers that had been stolen from some of the pots earlier this summer.

"I guess it just goes with the territory," Madden said. "I just wish that if they’d wanted flowers, they would have just asked me. I would have given them flowers. I always have plenty, so I would have been glad to share."

When the weather cools, Madden plans to replace her summer floral displays with autumn flowers like chrysanthemums, and anticipates that the city will plant evergreens during the winter. She hopes to continue doing her part to spruce up Delavan’s historic sections for years to come.

"I don’t create the flowers," said Madden. "I’m just blessed to be able to take care of them and watch them grow, and I’ve enjoyed knowing that people are enjoying them."