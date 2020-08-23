For Fulton Sheen, a funny thing happened on the way to sainthood.

He took a detour and ended up in the National Comedy Hall of Fame.

The El Paso-born archbishop, ordained as a priest in Peoria before rising to fame as America’s first televangelist, remains a candidate for beatification, just a step below canonization. While that’s on hold, Sheen — who died at age 84 in 1979 — recently became part of a new exhibit at the comedy hall, where a 1950s-era photo shows him flanked by some of the biggest comedians of the day.

Sheen, known for his easy style and quick wit, is the only non-comic to be spotlighted in a photo at the hall, says Tony Belmont, the organization’s executive director.

"I believe if he were alive today, he would be very proud of that honor," Belmont says.

The lighthearted development comes in the wake of disappointing news to Sheen faithful, in Peoria and elsewhere. Sheen’s beatification had been scheduled for last December before a last-minute postponement by the Vatican. The Rochester, N.Y., diocese flagged possible sexual improprieties by priests under Sheen (though no wrongdoings by Sheen himself) during his tenure as archbishop there from 1966 to 1969. However, the Peoria Diocese, which long has lobbied for Sheen’s sainthood, has insisted that the Vatican already had cleared Sheen of all such allegations. Rather, the diocese believes, the 11th-hour hullabaloo was a political move prompted by long-simmering jealousies amid the Catholic Church’s East Coast hierarchy.

The issue remains up in the air, a rare public detraction of Sheen. Associates described him as helpful and good-natured, just as the nation saw him during his remarkable rise to stardom amid television’s earliest days.

In 1952, Sheen — by then an auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of New York —premiered "Life Is Worth Living," a weekly half-hour series on the DuMont Television Network. At one point, it rated as the most popular TV program in America, topping even the high jinks hosted by Milton Berle, known as "Mr. Television."

At the time, Berle deadpanned, "He’s got better writers: Matthew, Mark, Luke and John."

As a top-rated broadcaster in a round-the-clock city, Sheen often rubbed elbows with celebrities. He became friends with the comic Jan Murray, who belonged to the Friars Club. At its "Monastery" private clubhouse, comedians and other celebrity members would gather to roast each other or guests. One year, noting the "friar" and "monastery" connections, Murray told Sheen that it would make sense that a real-live bishop would attend one of their dinners. Sheen gladly accepted the invitation.

One by one, members — including comic heavyweights like Red Buttons, Alan King, Henny Youngman, Jack Benny and, of course, Berle — took turns at the dais. And as guest, Sheen had to endure a rousing ribbing.

"But it was all in good fun, and he took it very well," says Belmont, a TV producer and Friars Club member. "He had a wonderful sense of humor."

Before the night ended, the comedians surrounded Sheen for a photo. Belmont still marvels at the image.

"The interesting thing about the picture is a Catholic bishop invited to be part of a ceremony surrounded by Jewish comedians and celebrities," Belmont says. "But Bishop Sheen was the kind of man who could blend in with any group of people. ... Bishop Sheen was treated as an equal of all these great entertainers and was very popular with the guys."

Several years after Sheen’s death, Belmont was at a card game with funnyman Morey Amsterdam and several other comics. Amsterdam started musing about halls of fame for sports and other pursuits.

"There’s none for comedy," he said. "This is a shame."

Belmont embraced the idea and began researching the possibility. In 1991 in Florida, he created the National Comedy Hall of Fame. In 1994, the fledgling effort got a boost with a 90-minute TV special in which Minnie Pearl was inducted live from the Grand Ole Opry.

At the same time, several faces fell in front of TV sets in Peoria. A group of boosters had been raising funds to create a national comedy hall in Peoria, going so far as to induct four comics. One thing they’d neglected to do: trademark the name and concept.

But Belmont had. In 1994, in talking to the Journal Star about his trademark, he warned, "Those folks in Peoria are going to get a letter real soon that they better back off."

That they did. Meanwhile, Belmont’s hall has plugged along, inducting 23 comics, including Peorian Richard Pryor. Based in Holiday, Fla., the hall has exhibits honoring hundred of comedians — plus, as of recently, one organization: the New York Friars Club.

The new display features the photo of Sheen at the club. All these years later, Belmont enjoys recalling a remark by Sheen, which almost sounds like a brief but wise sermon.

"He really enjoyed a good laugh," Belmont says, "and said, ‘We should all embrace laughter as a wonderful gift.’"

Phil Luciano is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.