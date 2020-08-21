PEORIA — There were 70 new COVID-19 cases reported within the past 24 hours in the Tri-County area.

Peoria County leads the way with 2,091 cases since the start of the pandemic in March, up 32 from Thursday. Tazewell County had 28 new cases for a total of 883 positive tests. Woodford County added 10 for a total of 229.

There were no new deaths, so the three-county total remained at 48. Overall, there are 3,203 cases reported among the three counties.

As of Friday, 51 people are in the hospital for both ICU and non-ICU beds. The hospitalization rate for all three counties has held steady at 1.7 percent of all cases. About 2/3 of cases, or 66.6 percent, are deemed recovered in all three counties.

Just over 30 percent of the total cases are self-isolating at home.