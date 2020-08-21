MARRIAGES
Tazewell County
* Jesse Barr, 25; Alisa Erickson, 26; both Chicago.
* Christopher DeLaRosa, 22; Maggie Morgan, 29; both Pekin.
* William Dowds, 27; Desiree Huskisson, 27; both Marquette Heights.
* Christopher Elliott, 35; Roseanna Tonsor, 35; both Pekin.
* Nicholas Emert, 23; Kylie Fay, 22; both Peoria.
* Andrew Fishel, 28; Lauren Blackburn, 28; both Chicago.
* Michael Hall, 38; Ashley Dickinson, 26; both Manito.
* Randall Jenkins, 65, Tremont; Song Qing, 50, Pekin.
* David Keller, 21, East Peoria; April Knight, 16, Bartonville.
* Kyle Killion, 28; Alena Nolan, 22; both Deer Creek.
* Jackson McCullough, 22; Makenna Jackson, 22; both Bellevue.
* Nolan Maurer, 20, Eureka; Liberty Thompson, 23, Washington.
* Michael Riggio, 43; Francesca Tinkham, 42; both Washington.
* Jonathan Ruskey, 30; Ashley Markel, 30; both Peoria Heights.
* Joshua Schauer, 25; Caitlyn Barnes, 25; both Armington.
* Bryan Smith, 58; Karie Parker, 60; both South Pekin.
* Wade Springer, 27, Armington; Abby Newell, 26, Williamsfield.
* Troy Wetterow, 49; Carrie Skillestad, 46; both Pekin.
Woodford County
* Cory Byrd, 43, Morton; Roxanne Barr, 39, Germantown Hills.
* Elijah Dixon, 25; Bailee Maas, 24; both Morton.
* Ryan Farney, 32, Eureka; Payton Drummond, 25, Congerville.
* Travis Frasier, 27; Carley Matzke, 23; both El Paso.
* Floyd Gaston Jr., 55; Angela Chapman, 53; both Metamora.
* Derrick Nevitt, 29, Chillicothe; Chelsea Connaughton, 31, Washington.
* Joel Taylor, 26; Reilly Dunne, 25; both Peoria.
* Greggory Walraven, 34, Peoria; Callan Clawson, 31, Eureka.
DIVORCES
Tazewell County
* Aycock, Sharon and Corbett, Joanne.
* Craig, Angela and Matthew.
* Crawford, Michael and Nicole.
* Garrison, Tonya and Chad.
* Grant, Crystal and Steven.
* Gold, Jaye and Donald.
* Helmantoler, Denise and William.
* Hosbrough, Lelainia and David Jr.
* Kellum, Arelis and Byron.
* Klein, Kara and David.
* Long, Larry and Cynthia.
* Maple, Jessica and Ralph III.
* Maples, Kimberly and Simmons, Jeffrey.
* Newman, Karl and Jana.
* O'Brien, Timothy and Stephanie.
* Olsen, William and Jewell.
* Porter, Barry and Maribeth.
* Rabb, Marc and Allisa.
* Reese, Robert and Erin.
* Rhoades, Glenn and Terri.
* Rogers, Paige and Jeffrey.
* Sanders, Neil and Cynthia.
* Sapp, Alexis and Boffa, Daniel.
* Smith, Jeffrey and Nicole.
* Thompson, Brandi and Geoffrey.
* Wagner, Jeffrey and Jennifer.
Woodford County
* Baker-Lorenz, Jill and Lorenz, William.
* Gangloff, Elizabeth and Doty, Nelson.
* Ganson, Christy and Keith.
* Vaughn, Charlyn and Eric.
* Williams, Devin and Mariah.