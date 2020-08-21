Friday

Aug 21, 2020 at 9:44 AM


MARRIAGES


Tazewell County


* Jesse Barr, 25; Alisa Erickson, 26; both Chicago.


* Christopher DeLaRosa, 22; Maggie Morgan, 29; both Pekin.


* William Dowds, 27; Desiree Huskisson, 27; both Marquette Heights.


* Christopher Elliott, 35; Roseanna Tonsor, 35; both Pekin.


* Nicholas Emert, 23; Kylie Fay, 22; both Peoria.


* Andrew Fishel, 28; Lauren Blackburn, 28; both Chicago.


* Michael Hall, 38; Ashley Dickinson, 26; both Manito.


* Randall Jenkins, 65, Tremont; Song Qing, 50, Pekin.


* David Keller, 21, East Peoria; April Knight, 16, Bartonville.


* Kyle Killion, 28; Alena Nolan, 22; both Deer Creek.


* Jackson McCullough, 22; Makenna Jackson, 22; both Bellevue.


* Nolan Maurer, 20, Eureka; Liberty Thompson, 23, Washington.


* Michael Riggio, 43; Francesca Tinkham, 42; both Washington.


* Jonathan Ruskey, 30; Ashley Markel, 30; both Peoria Heights.


* Joshua Schauer, 25; Caitlyn Barnes, 25; both Armington.


* Bryan Smith, 58; Karie Parker, 60; both South Pekin.


* Wade Springer, 27, Armington; Abby Newell, 26, Williamsfield.


* Troy Wetterow, 49; Carrie Skillestad, 46; both Pekin.


Woodford County


* Cory Byrd, 43, Morton; Roxanne Barr, 39, Germantown Hills.


* Elijah Dixon, 25; Bailee Maas, 24; both Morton.


* Ryan Farney, 32, Eureka; Payton Drummond, 25, Congerville.


* Travis Frasier, 27; Carley Matzke, 23; both El Paso.


* Floyd Gaston Jr., 55; Angela Chapman, 53; both Metamora.


* Derrick Nevitt, 29, Chillicothe; Chelsea Connaughton, 31, Washington.


* Joel Taylor, 26; Reilly Dunne, 25; both Peoria.


* Greggory Walraven, 34, Peoria; Callan Clawson, 31, Eureka.


DIVORCES


Tazewell County


* Aycock, Sharon and Corbett, Joanne.


* Craig, Angela and Matthew.


* Crawford, Michael and Nicole.


* Garrison, Tonya and Chad.


* Grant, Crystal and Steven.


* Gold, Jaye and Donald.


* Helmantoler, Denise and William.


* Hosbrough, Lelainia and David Jr.


* Kellum, Arelis and Byron.


* Klein, Kara and David.


* Long, Larry and Cynthia.


* Maple, Jessica and Ralph III.


* Maples, Kimberly and Simmons, Jeffrey.


* Newman, Karl and Jana.


* O'Brien, Timothy and Stephanie.


* Olsen, William and Jewell.


* Porter, Barry and Maribeth.


* Rabb, Marc and Allisa.


* Reese, Robert and Erin.


* Rhoades, Glenn and Terri.


* Rogers, Paige and Jeffrey.


* Sanders, Neil and Cynthia.


* Sapp, Alexis and Boffa, Daniel.


* Smith, Jeffrey and Nicole.


* Thompson, Brandi and Geoffrey.


* Wagner, Jeffrey and Jennifer.


Woodford County


* Baker-Lorenz, Jill and Lorenz, William.


* Gangloff, Elizabeth and Doty, Nelson.


* Ganson, Christy and Keith.


* Vaughn, Charlyn and Eric.


* Williams, Devin and Mariah.