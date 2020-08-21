BELLEVUE -- A man was ejected through the side window of an excavator after it collided with a sport-utility vehicle earlier this week west of Peoria.

His injuries were not considered life threatening.

The accident happened about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 5700 block of Plank Road, also known as Illinois Route 116.

A Dodge Journey SUV driven by a 34-year-old Peoria man was westbound on Plank Road. As the driver reached the crest of a hill, the sun was in his eyes, he later told authorities.

The driver said he saw something in the road but couldn’t discern what it was. It turned out to be a Bobcat excavator, driven by a 72-year-old man from Limestone Township.

The SUV driver attempted to brake but was unable to avoid the collision. He estimated he hit the Bobcat at about 40 mph.

Video surveillance from a nearby business revealed the Bobcat was on the north side of the road and crossing the westbound lane when the SUV struck it. The Bobcat driver was ejected through the passenger window.

The Bobcat driver’s brother told authorities he was planning to drive behind the excavator in a truck, with emergency lights flashing. It wasn’t clear where they were headed.

The excavator driver was transported to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. He sustained a skin tear to his left hand and a laceration to the back of his head.