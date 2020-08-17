Creve Coeur police officers caught an Indianapolis couple with more than 2½ pounds of synthetic marijuana and two handguns in their car, court records state.

A Tazewell County grand jury on Thursday indicted Jackie Bishop, 23, and Nicole Pierson, 24, on Class X charges of armed violence for allegedly carrying firearms with drugs and possessing the drug, also known as K-2 and spice, with intent to deliver. Both also were indicted on charges of possessing a firearm as a felon.

An officer stopped the car Bishop was driving on July 28 for a turn signal violation and learned his driver’s license was suspended, a prosecutor’s court affidavit stated. After a second officer arrived, they searched the car.

Inside were two large bags of a leafy substance weighing about 1,200 grams that tested positive for synthetic cannabinoid, the affidavit stated. The officers also found a loaded handgun behind Bishop’s seat and another in a bag identified as Pierson’s, along with a digital scale. Bishop said he and Pierson sold the drug to get by and kept the firearms for protection.

Bishop, who was previously convicted of armed robbery, remains in custody without bond, while Pierson posted 10% of her $20,000 bond for her release. They’re next due in court on Aug. 20.