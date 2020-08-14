PEORIA – Tazewell County is no longer in the orange.

The Illinois Department of Public Health identifies counties with degrading COVID-19 metrics by painting them orange on its County Level COVID-19 Risk Metrics map. On Friday, Tazewell County was back to blue because visits to area emergency rooms by residents experiencing COVID-like symptoms have decreased. The county is still at warning levels for new cases per 100,000 residents. The target is less than 50 for every 100,000 residents. Tazewell is at 113 per 100,000.

With that change, all three counties in the Tri-County Area are currently in the blue.

Ninety-three new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday, for a total of 2,633 cases in the Tri-County Area since the pandemic began.

Peoria County reported 55 new cases for a to-date total of 1,808. Of those, 564 are in home isolation, 38 are hospitalized, 1,172 have recovered, and 34 have died. Peoria County is reporting a positivity rate of 3.9%.

Tazewell County reported 38 new cases for a to-date total of 650 cases. Of those, 299 are at home in isolation, six are hospitalized, 336 have recovered, and nine have died. The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting Tazewell County had a 4.4% positivity rate for the week of Aug. 2-8.

Woodford County reported no new cases of COVID-19. It has had 175 cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 42 are at home in isolation, one is hospitalized, 129 have recovered, and three have died. Woodford County is reporting a positivity rate of 2.75%.

In area hospitals, 12 patients are in intensive care units, down from 15 yesterday. Thirty-five patients are in non-ICU beds, up one from yesterday.