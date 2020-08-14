These transactions, recorded the week of August 3, are compiled from information on file with the respective counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.

PEORIA COUNTY

3417 N. Sterling Ave., Peoria: Thomas E. Sr. and Maxal L. Lane to Jose and Zoila Gomez, $79,900.

32 Hialeah Drive, Bartonville: Gerald S. Ailshie to Christina Hilyard and Caleb Wolfe, $79,900.

2103 W. Gilbert Ave., Peoria: Marcella McCann to Bernadette A. Gibson, $80,000.

914 E. Willcox Ave., Peoria: Jacques M. and Antoinette Forcine to Krista L. Wanger, $80,000.

3827 N. Ashton Ave., Peoria: Seth W. and Sarah Lowe to Kody Linsley, $88,000.

1018 N. Edgehill Court, West Peoria: Karen L. Walter to Eric E. and Jennifer L. Gordon, $88,000.

307 W. Hawthorne St., Elmwood: Richard W. and Carolyn A. Taylor to Kristen M. Risen, $88,500.

2526 W. Kenwood Ave., West Peoria: Jacklyn K. Ricca to Rebecca M. Moehn, $89,000.

125 SW Jefferson St., Peoria: Christopher J. Cox to Stephanie L. McGinnis, $89,500.

1111 W. Ravinwoods Road, Peoria: Scott M. and Tami K. Falk to Jordan R. and Bobbi Moreland, $89,500.

4923 W. Hopewood Lane, Peoria: Deborah A. Ditch and Dianne L., Daniel W., David L. and Charlene Crowley to Zachary and Megan Waite, $93,500.

601 N. Ashland Court, West Peoria: Patrick J. and Anna M. Heinz to Tyler Patton, $94,900.

818 W. Truitt Ave., Chillicothe: Ashlee Bliss, Kathy Shambrook, Kelli Bojan and Patricia K. Flagg to Victor W. and Norma L. Snodgrass, $95,000.

5507 N. Plaza Drive, Peoria: Adam and Sarah Towne to Keith and Krista Wresinski, $96,000.

4307 W. Castleton Road, Peoria: Kyle J. and Tasha L. Schuster to David and Michelle Slater, $99,000.

1312 N. Glenwood Ave., Peoria: Kenneth F. Tiessen and Sally J. Johnson Riessen to Martin and Victoria Mitchell, $102,500.

3812 and 3820 N. Sheridan Knolls Court, Peoria: Lyle R. Fricke to Giriprasad Lankipalle, $108,000.

516 W. Maywood Ave., Peoria: Christine M. Day to Andrea Hinton, $108,000.

2312 W. Overhill Road, Peoria: Victor W. and Norma L. Snodgrass to Ambrocio B. and Kathleen M. Bueno, $110,000.

1203 E. Hazard Ave., Peoria Heights: Yanira Lopez to Rebecca D. Kenyon, $111,000.

1613 W. Burnside Drive, Peoria: Tshibanda Mpoyo and Jennifer Lopez to Cartus Financial Corporation, $113,500.

1613 W. Burnside Drive, Peoria: Cartus Financial Corporation to Hosea Burton, $113,500.

424 Treasure St., Bartonville: Robert L. and Lyn Frankland to Norma J. Nyberg Clodfelter and Denise J. Stephenson, $114,900.

5827 N. Mackinac Drive, Peoria: Stephen R.L. and Gabrielle R. Palmer to Aaron J. and Hannah M. Knight, $123,000.

2505 W. Sherman Ave., Peoria: Brice J. Herbers to Gary T.R. Moore, $123,000.

1056 E. Brookview Lane, Peoria: William A. Frazee to William O. Jr. and Janet M. Schultz, $125,000.

300 E. Embert Place, Peoria: William D. III and Jennifer L. Morton to Morton Development LLC, $125,000.

133 W. Clay St., Brimfield: Mark S. and Joellyn Doty to Stephanie A. Fishel, $126,000.

21005 N. Route 91, Princeville: Earl W. and Margaret L. Feucht and Eugene R. and Kay T. Siebenthal to T&T Storage LLC, $130,000.

326 N. Carole Ave., Hanna City: Amanda D. and Miles J. Davis to Kathryn Campbell, $135,000.

4814 N. Ridgelawn Place, Peoria: Haley and Christopher Trier to Brock Warwick, $136,000.

4724 S. Queen Aleta Court, Mapleton: Cory E. Blankenship to Joyce L. Johnson, $137,000.

4010 W. Carrousel Lane, Peoria: Brooklyn T.O. and Jahmiya A. Campbell to Todd Hawkins and Ashley Dalton, $144,000.

612 W. Detweiller Drive, Peoria: Martha C. Plunkett to Salvador A. and Barbara L.V. Gomez, $147,000.

1020 W. Teton Drive, Peoria: Heather J. Markovich to John A. Jr. and Christine Dunnett, $152,000.

1024 N. Maplewood Ave., Peoria: Matthew T. and Dorie E. Tyler to Caelin Lafary, $159,900.

9213 W. Goetz Road, Hanna City: Tawnya M. Willey to Joseph M. and Christina M. Schaefer, $160,000.

406 N. Second St., Chillicothe: Anna K. Mitchener to Carl A. and Rachael M. Christophel, $160,000.

530 W. Forrest Hill Ave., Peoria: Dustin and Christina Hite to Claire F. Zembo, $161,000.

6513 N. Brookwood Lane, Peoria: Marjorie L. Ryberg and Barbara Whitesides to Michael A. and Diana J. Swearingen, $163,500.

2406 W. Jubilee Lane, Dunlap: Lorrie A. Palladini to Virginia Fain and Lisa A. Leitner, $170,000.

1521 N. Quarry Road, Trivoli: Dorothy I. Rusch to Michael L. and Debra A. Uryasz, $170,000.

5232 N. Merrimac Ave., Peoria: Brian and Casey Skaggs to Jeff and Susan E. Wasson, $179,000.

5505 N. Leawood Court, Peoria: David L. and Lynette M. Paskert to Nigel Turn and Michelle Bognanno, $179,900.

9300 W. Carleon Court, Mapleton: Robert and Patricia Renfroe to Cory Blankenship, $180,000.

11017 N. Northtrail Drive, Dunlap: Ashley M. Flanagan to Alex and Julia Firmand, $183,000.

4124 N. Rochelle Lane, Peoria: Justin and Heather Childers to William G. Struck, $189,000.

312 N. Sandyshores Drive, Chillicothe: Charles L. and Angela A. Bruess to Christopher A. and Sarah M. Ritscher, $194,900.

803 W. South Forest Trail, Peoria: Richard E. and Nikki L. Mitts to Chett and Calli E. Dicks, $200,000.

1704 W. Kingsway Drive, Peoria: Travis M. and Colleen M. Lott to Seth Bowen and Erica Roby, $200,000.

6508 S. Cheyenne Drive, Peoria: Anthony R. and Dawn M. Rendleman to Joseph E. and Carrie E. Guilliams, $209,900.

5007 S. Lake Camelot Drive, Mapleton: Julie and Devon M. Hess to Tia L. and Alex E. Mortensen, $211,000.

21201 W. Foster Road, Elmwood: Justin R. and Elisa Begner to Miles J. and Amanda D. Davis, $239,900.

3624 S. Cameron Lane, Mapleton: Raymond L. Slayton to Douglas and Tammy Sanford, $250,000.

10605 N. Honeycreek Lane, Dunlap: Fields Crossing LLC to Larry E. and Marjorie E. Catton, $254,900.

11913 N. Windcrest Court, Dunlap: Gregory A. and Elizabeth A. Brown to Kenneth J. and Holly L. Brooks, $260,000.

2816 W. School St., Dunlap: Ryan and Britt Bolen to Ashwini Adireddy and Abhinav Challuri, $262,500.

11010 N. Jason Drive, Dunlap: Dustin J. and Erin Fink to Abhijeet Chakravarty and Tulika Chatterjee, $287,500.

2311 W. Chase Drive, Dunlap: Scott W. and Amanda K. Streitmatter to Abhijit Baviskar and Lakshmi Muthukkumaraswamy, $299,000.

3807 W. Grove Mill Court, Dunlap: Tony D. and Cara J. Allen to Jared and Kaitlin Kline, $299,000.

3100 N. Molleck Drive, Peoria: Yes Investment LLC to Liluo Investment LLC, $299,900.

401 SW Water St., Unit 806, Peoria: Michael J. and Becki F. Salmon to Dhillon Investments LLC, $320,000.

5026 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights: Daniel E. and Bethany O’Brien to Steven H. Vogel, $375,000.

11022 N. Moonstone Court, Dunlap: Kristin Gatliff to Dustin and Erin Funk, $400,000.

10541 N. Dahlia Court, Peoria: Ausia N. Malik to Muhammad W. Khattak and Ayesha Waqar, $455,000.

5719 W. Nettle Creek Court, Dunlap: Associated Bank to Jeff Green, $530,000.

3523 W. Oak Creek Court, Dunlap: Aaron D. and Heather R. Benson to Kennedy Alagappan and Pratheepa Jayabalakrishnan, $540,000.

919 S. Copperpoint Drive, Dunlap: Lindsay S. and Amanda R. Frazier to Cartus Financial Corporation, $767,500.

919 S. Copperpoint Drive, Dunlap: Cartus Financial Corporation to Stephen and Meegan Weiland, $767,500.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

410 Harding St., Washington: Anthony and April Werneburg to Jessica L. Crews, $80,000.

119 Inglewood Drive, East Peoria: Jeffrey A. Griffin to Jessup K. Duncan, $83,000.

2410 Tazewell St., Pekin: Donald A. Bridson to Noah Freiheit, $85,000.

636 S. 12th St., Pekin: Karen L. Demarini to David Barr, $90,000.

246 Johnson St., East Peoria: James C. and Shirley A. Majors to Sean Gulley and Rhonda Thomas, $92,000.

100 Marion St., North Pekin: You J. Jiang to Janet L. Cleghorn, $92,500.

115 North St., Armington: Donna J. Escoubas and Thomas L. Horner to Rose David, $93,000.

205 W. Osage Drive, Washington: James and Ashley Dallapiazza to Taylor Rueger, $98,000.

Block 12, Lot 5, Original Town, Minier: Stefan and Kelsey Frazier to Michael and Hannah Hankins, $98,000.

305 Elmhurst Lane, Washington: Betty J. Aby to Trisha L. Conaway, $98,500.

401 S. Main Ave., Minier: Scott Canterbury to Kyle A. Horton, $99,950.

1614 Florence Ave., Pekin: Dolly U. Payton to Diana K. Deline, $103,000.

203 Fifth St., South Pekin: Alvin R. and Monica M. Connett to Kendra Calvert, $104,000.

237 Briargate Road, Washington: Ryan A. Leenerts to Joshua A. Anderson, $104,500.

Lots 1-8, LaHood's Subdivision, Washington: Dylan L. and Ashley M. Pond to Dakota J. Sherwood, $105,000.

Vacant land, Tazewell County: Robert D. Mosiman to Eric Schneider, $110,000.

1461 Valle Vista Blvd., No. 26, Pekin: David, Jack S. and Stephen Sangalli to Jamie Cates, $113,500.

312 Edgewood Drive, Pekin: Steve and Louise Rager to Timothy M. Mock, $113,900.

222 S. Darnall Drive, Minier: Timothy J. Allen to Jeremy and Darla Smith, $119,000.

600 E. Madison St., Mackinaw: William J. Embry and Jon C. Thetard to Henderson Weir Agency Inc., $120,000.

12 Thomas Court, Mackinaw: Eastern Tazewell Development Company to Henderson Weir Agency Inc., $120,000.

1304 Veerman St., Pekin: Scott A. and Michelle L. Price to Jeremiah Nash and Jocelyn Taylor, $120,000.

124 Kerfoot St., East Peoria: Jason K. and Randi Brandt to Jeffrey D. and Rhonda L. Erickson, $120,500.

2111 Glenview Drive, Pekin: Jesse A. Cummings and Cole M. Smith to Stephen K. and Victoria C. Knipmeyer, $125,000.

3381 Mall Road, Pekin: John J. Krog to Mason J. Krog, $125,000.

367 Forrest Drive, North Pekin: Katelyn E. Mills to Jeffrey G. Anderson, $128,000.

325 North Drive, Morton: Troy N. Buskirk to LNS Property LLC, $128,000.

400 W. First St., Mackinaw: Stephen R. and Jill A. Mayes to Bruce E. and Leslie A. Bennet, $129,000.

124 Laurel Lane, East Peoria: Edward J. and Kathy Lulay to CEFCU, $129,000.

314 Parkway Lane, Pekin: Anthony T. and Jamie S. Cates to Matt Butler, $129,900.

6 Tosha Court, North Pekin: William W. and Nicole J. Bradford to Audrey Butler, $129,900.

503 S. Market St., Washington: Jeremy M. Wilson to John C. Gardner and Valerie Hoffert, $130,000.

2338 Lakeshore Drive, Pekin: Randall S. Mahring to Charlotte E. O'Connor, $132,500.

107 Jasmine Blvd., Washington: Kregg M. and Holly J. Soltow to Jeffrey S. Athens and Samantha G. Peters, $135,000.

2242 N. Meadowview Lane, Washington: Jacob M. and Lexie L. Light to Kaitlyn I. MacDonald and Brandon C. Maize, $138,000.

2223 Crestview Drive, Pekin: Leigh R. Tucker to John M. and Judith A. Lyons, $140,000.

528 Harbor Pointe, East Peoria: Richard L. Diekemper and Mary P. Farrell to Melissa L. Wineland, $143,000.

313 Georgia Pkwy., Washington: Norman C. Roof to Jonathan Kraus, $143,500.

208 Alice Ave., East Peoria: Loyd W. Weber to Danny and Karla Polhemus, $143,900.

107 Durant St., Morton: Matthew and Lauren Dickerson to Steven and Dannielle L. Hinken, $144,900.

429 S. Locust St., Tremont: Donald B. and Debra L. Cole to Jason M. and Amanda J. Hester, $146,260.

305 Monroe St., Washington: Michael and Michelle Cruser to Nicholas A. Lauss, $155,000.

119 S. West St., Tremont: Boyd T. and Vickie King to Joseph A. Harris, $157,500.

215 Illini Drive, East Peoria: Kitty Koo Properties LLC Series Illini to Patricia Alvarez, $160,000.

Vacant land, Tazewell County: Jeffrey A. and Gayle L. Segal to Chad M. and Jovon Endres, $165,000.

228 N. Illinois Ave., Morton: Steven R. and April N. Goggins to Cartus Financial Corporation, $170,900.

228 N. Illinois Ave., Morton: Cartus Financial Corporation to Laura and Andrew Steiner, $170,900.

160 Baker St., East Peoria: Randy D. Rockhold and Christine Worley to John and Rhonda Hanson, $172,000.

117 Lakeview Drive, Morton: Robert and Alice K. Moss to Ted Hargress, $175,000.

Vacant land, Tazewell County: Alexandria Place LLC to DGOGEASTPEORIAIL02052020 LLC, $175,000.

12 Summerset Drive, Mackinaw: Brad A. and Jane E. Foffel to Steven J. and Kahla Maurer, $177,500.

224 Avondale Drive, East Peoria: Michael J. and Tonya L. Vanderpool to Eric Weber, $185,000.

17339 Red Shale Hill Road, Pekin: David M. Jackson to John J. Krog, $185,000.

507 Coventry Lane, Mackinaw: Mark S. and Mary E. Dietrich to Derek S. and Meaghan L. Kaiser, $190,500.

761 N. Nebraska Ave., Morton: Benjamin and Sydney Frietsch to Seth and Sarah Lowe, $193,000.

1626 Savile Lane, Washington: Brent and Ellie Skinner to Jacob and Noriko Fernald, $193,000.

508 Country Club Drive, Pekin: Frank H. and Kathleen A. Mackaman to Alex W. Harmening and Leigh R. Tucker, $205,000.

457 E. Greenwood St., Morton: John P. and Stephanie L. Williams to Russell K. and Alyssa C. Edelman, $219,000.

326 S. West St., Tremont: Kendall L. Martin and Kerry A. Keller Martin to Scott and Annette Jones, $220,816.

200 S. Kansas Ave., Morton: Teresa L. Dudis to Christine M. Aberle, $225,000.

1832 Whitetail Lane, Pekin: Brian and Jolene Hale to Gregory L. and Wendy C. McDonald, $225,000.

14444 Towerline Road, Pekin: Towerline Road Property LLC to Michael D. and Amanda J. McKinley, $230,000.

1109 Audubon Drive, Pekin: John E. and Debra J. Glunz to Steven and Michelle Haulk, $244,900.

104 Harbor Pointe Drive, East Peoria: Richard W. and Tammy L. Smith to Dennis C. Jr. and Alisa A. Klein, $250,000.

50 Lincoln Court, Morton: Gary S. and Heidi S. Psinas to Jerimiah D. Psinas, $260,000.

9-A Country Club Court, Pekin: Patricia Hanley to Richard W. and Tammy Smith, $265,000.

50 Oklahoma Court, Morton: Edgar H. Jr. and Shona M. Robinson to Louis G. Metz, $274,000.

705 Anne St., Washington: Aaron B. Davis and Holly S. Raubach-Davis to Jacob M. and Lexie L. Light, $275,000.

510 Hickory Court, Goodfield: Eric W. and Hayley L. Martin to Benjamin J. and Taunya Sceggel, $275,000.

487 Norman Drive, Groveland: Wade H. and Kelly R. Cies to Alex E. Davis and Joni T. Moore, $275,000.

20 St. Marks Circle, Morton: Jeffrey and Michelle Smith to Anthony Briggs, $289,000.

210 Turnron Place, East Peoria: Audra L. Perdue to John R.M. Pare, $293,000.

116 S. Rhode Island Ave., Morton: Thomas M. and Hollie R. Smillie to Sharon K. Farney and Russell A. Roth, $330,000.

104 N. Harris St., 109 S. West St. and 306 E. Tazewell St., Tremont: JPJL & T Properties LLC to Delta Charlie LLC, $350,000.

150 S. California Road, Pekin: Brian L. and Cheryl Brummitt to Vashawn Young, $370,000.

305 Elgin Ave., Washington: Dennis C. Jr. and Alisa A. Klein to Matthew W. and Jennifer A. Niehaus, $427,500.

301 and 303 Cypress Point, Washington: Jayne Perkins to Terry A. Bierrie, $430,000.

WOODFORD COUNTY

158 S. Sycamore St., El Paso: Andrew M. Craig to Rebekah Denault, $96,000.

401 N. Green St., Roanoke: Val G. Boucher to Emily Roe, $123,500.

Parts of Block 6, Gibson's Addition, Original Town, El Paso: Barbara J. North to Bryce J. Cates and Katelyn A. Miller, $126,500.

1907 Century Drive, Eureka: Daniel J. and Heather B. Galletti to George W. Peters, $172,500.

60 E. Seventh St., El Paso: Christopher T. and LeeAnn Grant to Adam P. and Sarah C. Schuler, $175,000.

3029 County Road 2000 North, Minonk: Nathan and Breanne Murray to Nathan A. Girard and Rebecca L. Klump, $200,000.

910 Washington St., Metamora: Gerald B. III and Kylee E. Wilson to Margaret Demirali, $207,000.

714 Bayside Circle, Metamora: Todd J. and Deannah B. Boettcher to Marshall S. and Stephanie A. Parks, $254,000.

401 Hannah Drive, Metamora: Jon S. and Alisa J. Nilsson to Daniel and Elizabeth J. Kasper, $321,500.

1 N. Hollow Road, Kappa: Kenneth S. and Courtney A. Reid to Ty R. and Debra Bergquist, $324,000.