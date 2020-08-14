PEORIA — The Peoria County Board voted Thursday to begin the process of acquiring nearly 25 miles of unused railroad property in the hopes of converting it into a biking and walking trail.

By a unanimous vote, the board voted to join a commission that could include Farmington, Fulton County and Hanna City in order to buy the 24.7-mile corridor that begins near Kickapoo Creek in Limestone Township and continues through Bellevue, Hanna City, Farmington and out to Middle Grove in Fulton County.

And while board member Sharon Williams, who has championed the idea for years, and others took a victory lap, she also noted the idea of a trail on that old rail line has percolated for more than 20 years.

Since 2008, a group called the Hanna City Trail Commission has worked to establish a recreational trail along the old rail lines. And they have been close before. In 2015, they obtained a federal grant that would have covered about 80% of the estimated $2 million to buy the land. The remaining 20% was to come from local governments with the help of a state grant.

But state budget woes and the economic times put the kibosh on that, and the grant was returned. This time, said Scott Sorrel, the county’s administrator, it has until April 2021 to buy the land or it’ll be divvied up and sold.

Years ago, the property owner, Union Pacific Railroad Co., notified the Federal Surface Transportation Board it no longer had use for the rail line, called the Elm Industrial Lead. Union Pacific has removed the rail and the spurs off the easement.

The proposed trail would connect to the Kickapoo Creek Road and Canoe trails, Wildlife Prairie Park and the Rock Island Trail and offer access through Peoria, providing the opportunity to travel more than 50 miles by bicycle in central Illinois, according to Journal Star archives.

Williams and Hanna City Mayor Fred Winterroth say the trail would be a boon for the area, possibly bringing economic development and raising property values. They pointed to the Rock Island Trail in Peoria as an example of what they hope this could be someday.