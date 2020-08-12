PEORIA — The former Cub Foods in Midtown Plaza has gone from boarded up to built out.

Tuesday, OSF HealthCare officials held a blessing ceremony there, marking a formal end to the decade-plus it sat as a vacant, former grocery store.

BY THE NUMBERS

170: The approximate number of OSF HealthCare, Heartland Health Services and University of Illinois College of Medicine - Peoria staff expected to work at the site.

50: Approximate number staff, including Heartland Health residents, who will be medical providers, including physicians and advanced practice nurses

135: Number of exam rooms that will be in the single-floor, 63,966-square-foot building

WHAT WILL BE THERE?

Many offices will move there from the Allied Agencies building, 320 E. Armstrong Ave., which is slated to be demolished as part of the footprint for OSF's new comprehensive cancer center.

Among those offices: Heartland Health Services including internal medicine, pediatrics, Med-Peds, and obstetrics; UICOMP staff from the University Pediatrics and Pediatric Resource Center; OSF Medical Group Infectious Disease and OSF Saint Francis Medical Center Lab. Moving from the Illinois Medical Center building at 1001 Main St. will be OSF Medical Group Rheumatology and OSF Medical Group Endocrinology.

HOW'D WE GET TO THIS POINT?

City Council members voted to clear homes off part of the site 21 years ago for the construction of Cub Foods, establishing a tax-increment financing district there to encourage development.

Instead, two other, nearby grocery stores shuttered before Cub itself closed in 2009, leaving only a handful of stores in an adjoining strip mall.

Community leaders on the city's East Bluff greeted warmly the late 2018 announcement that OSF would take over the property, hoping it would spur additional development nearby. OSF bought the site for $3.5 million, and planned to spend about $11.7 million on renovations there.