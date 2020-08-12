PEORIA -- A West Bluff man was sentenced to four years of probation in connection with a shooting incident last fall that left a woman dead.

Marco Brown, 35, of 2007 W. Moss Ave, wasn't charged with the death of Breanna Kelly nor was it was alleged that he fired the fatal shots that killed the 29-year-old woman. Rather, Brown was at a party in the 4000 block of West Virden Court when shots were fired and Kelly, a mother of four, was fatally struck.

He pleaded guilty in May to aggravated discharge of a firearm which alleged he shot at another person. His attorney, Chandra Justice of Peoria, argued her client was at the party when another person, allegedly Nicholas Pannell, came up and struck him. The two started to tussle and Brown was knocked to the ground. He later told police he saw Pannell with a gun, pulled out his weapon and fired.

Brown, who had a FOID card, stuck around after others fled, she said, and tried to save Kelly. Pannell, also 35, was found with a gunshot wound in an automobile police stopped on Big Hollow Road not long after the shooting, authorities stated. The car had been speeding away from the site of the shooting.

Prosecutors sought prison time for Brown, noting that while he wasn't accused of shooting Kelly, he was there and he did bring a weapon to the party. He fired his gun and a person died, they said.

Circuit Judge Kevin Lyons also sentenced Brown to six months in the county jail which he has already served as his case progressed.

Pannell's case for aggravated battery and aggravated discharge, the same charges Brown had faced, is pending. He faces up to 30 years behind bars if convicted of all counts.

