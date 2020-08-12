Sunday-morning early risers might have noticed a good view of Peoria on national television recently.

Those who like to sleep in on Sundays -- like Nick in the Morning does after rising before dawn during the week -- are thankful for reruns and on-demand services.

Peoria was spotlighted at 7 a.m. Aug. 9 on an episode of "It’s How You Get There," telecast on the History pay-TV network.

(We old-timers, those who remember cable TV in the ’90s, still call it by its old name, The History Channel.)

The show visits various locations across the country in search of cool modes of individual transportation and cool places to use them. Automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles and boats are included. The edgier, the better.

Episodes this season have explored open spaces in North Dakota, a high-performance driving school in Arizona and ATV trails in a Pennsylvania forest.

"Pleased in Peoria" featured hosts Sam Nehme, who owns motorsports dealerships in Florida, and Julian Taylor, a British former automotive journalist.

Nehme apparently was responsible for the Peoria visit, which took place a few months ago. He is friends with Bob Lindsay, who owns automobile dealerships in Peoria and Galesburg.

Lindsay gave Nehme and Taylor use of some of his vehicles to tool around Peoria. That included a leisurely trip on Grandview Drive, the fabled scenic route along the Illinois River bluff.

"You can tell that the town takes care of the area, and it’s gorgeous," Nehme said.

Taylor took particular pleasure in noting former U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt is alleged to have called Grandview the world’s most beautiful drive.

"This is a very pretty road," Taylor said with full English accent as he navigated. "I wonder what it was like when Teddy Roosevelt drove it. I can see what he was getting at with the view."

At one of the Grandview scenic pullouts awaited J.D. Dalfonso, who leads the local convention and visitors bureau. Dalfonso touted Peoria’s history, including its days as a leading distiller and as ancestral home of Caterpillar Inc.

But Dalfonso also revealed to the visitors their next stop -- a private road at the Peoria international airport, where they would be allowed to speed a little.

Speed they did. In one of Lindsay’s vehicles, an Acura NSX sports car, Nehme and Taylor hit 140 mph.

Not bad, but a little nervy in a car that lists at $157,500 and isn’t theirs. Our palms would be slightly sweaty on the wheel.

Nehme and Taylor also visited Caterpillar’s Edwards Demonstration and Learning Center. There they were instructed on how to operate various signature pieces of Caterpillar earthmoving equipment.

The visitors proved adept at handling a 236D3 skid-steer loader, a 323 hydraulic excavator, a 775G quarry truck and a 990K wheel loader. Granted, they had a lot of help, but it all looked good on TV.

"We had a blast and we didn’t destroy anything," Nehme said.

The show ended with Nehme and Taylor aboard a less-modern form of transport -- the Spirit of Peoria riverboat. They stood on the deck and waxed rhapsodic about the city as the boat passed the Downtown skyline.

"How cool is this?" Taylor said. "What a cracker view of Peoria as well."

We assume "cracker" means "good," as Taylor used it.

"Smack-bag in the middle of Illinois," he said. "Two-and-a-half hours from Chicago, 2½ hours from St. Louis. Spot on."

The Peoria episode is available to watch on demand at Hulu, Sling TV and Xfinity, among other places.

We’ll see how Peoria stacks up against the "It’s How You Get There" destination for the next episode on History, to air at 7 a.m. Sunday. It’s set in Cleveland.

Not too high a bar for Peoria to clear, is it?