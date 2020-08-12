HANNA CITY -- An 86-year-old woman from Avon was rescued from her vehicle following a collision Tuesday in Limestone Township west of Peoria.

The woman was driving a 2008 Dodge Caravan minivan east on Illinois Route 116 about 2:30 p.m. when she attempted a left turn at Farmington Road and struck a westbound 2014 Dodge Ram 1500, according to the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office.

The minivan spun across Farmington Road and slid down an embankment south of the pavement. Part of the vehicle became submerged and the driver had to be extricated, the sheriff’s office stated.

The Dodge Ram, driven by a 56-year-old man from Hanna City, then struck a 2015 Mercedes-Benz van that was stopped on Farmington Road at the intersection. That driver, who was uninjured, was waiting to turn west on Route 116.

The Caravan driver said she did not see the Dodge Ram as she was turning. She complained of collarbone pain. The Ram driver complained of knee, neck and back pain.

Both drivers were transported to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Their conditions were unavailable Wednesday, but neither driver’s life was considered in danger, according to the sheriff’s office.

Route 116 also is known as Plank Road east of the Farmington Road intersection.