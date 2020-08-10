PEORIA — The owner of four local restaurants closed his eateries Monday after one of his employees thought he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a Facebook post, the owner of Cayenne Restaurant in Peoria Heights said the employee thought he had tested positive but it was actually a family member. While employee’s test came back negative, the restaurant owner, who also owns Thyme, Sugar and Industry Brewing, opted for caution.

"Today, the employee received their own actual test results which were found to be negative. However, given the exposure to an infected person, the employee will be in self-quarantine per the IDPH guidelines. We are still closed today for extra cleaning and sanitizing for the safety of our staff and guests," the Cayenne Facebook post said on Monday.

At Industry Brewing’s Facebook page, a similar message was posted.

"While we have and continue to follow the guidelines set by the CDC and department of public health, we are now going a step further and voluntarily taking the day to perform extra cleaning and sanitizing to aid in the safety of our guests and employees," the post said.

The employee from Cayenne is self-isolating at his home and the restaurants are expected to reopen on Tuesday.