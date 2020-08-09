PEORIA -- Last Thursday, 18 inmates from the Peoria County Jail left to begin serving their prison terms at the Department of Corrections.

But after a 250-mile, 12-hour day, all 18 returned back to Peoria County where they have been held since being sentenced. The reason? One of the inmates tested positive for COVID-19, despite having had two negative tests while here in Peoria.

And that same inmate, said Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell, was retested after he got off the bus late Thursday. The results, which came back on Friday from Illinois Department of Public Health, were negative.

"It’s wrong, absolutely wrong," said Asbell, who had to open shuttered housing units in the jail to manage the state’s refusal to accept new prisoners during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, Gov. JB Pritzker issued an executive order blocking acceptance of new inmates and cited the pandemic as a reason. And then in late July, he allowed the DOC to accept inmates as long as it was deemed safe.

But that was after dozens of sheriffs from around the state filed suit in Logan County saying the governor’s action didn’t pass must. And on Aug. 3, a judge agreed, saying the state must accept new prisoners. His Aug. 3 decision, said in part, that "IDOC does not have authority under the Illinois Uniform Code of Corrections to deny acceptance of a person committed to IDOC by the courts of this State."

"That means COVID or not, you have to get them," Asbell said.

There are 44 inmates at the jail who should be at DOC. The state of Illinois isn’t reimbursing Asbell for continuing to house them, and he estimates the cost has been about $200,000. Mix in the lost county tax revenue due to the stay-at-home orders and the mandate by the County Board to cut the budget, and it’s a headache.

Asbell has had to reopen three previously closed housing units as he can’t double bunk prisoners due to the COVID-19 crisis. And there are only 27 cells left to house male inmates.

Jim Kaitschuk, a spokesperson for the Illinois Sheriffs Association, said last week that some inmates have made it into the state system. Once at DOC, inmates are held in isolation for 14 days to see if they have the virus and if so, to slow its spread.

A Pritzker spokesperson said sheriffs have "disregarded" COVID-19 precautions put in place to ensure safe transfers.

"Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Pritzker administration has prioritized protecting the health of inmates, the staff who work with them, and the surrounding community," said Jordan Abudayyeh, Pritzker’s press secretary, in an email to Capitol News Illinois. "IDOC worked closely with (the Illinois Department of Public Health) and other health experts to develop protocols that would allow local sheriffs to safely transfer inmates from their jails to IDOC facilities."

But politics aside, Asbell said it’s about public safety. Those inmates on Thursday refused to get off the bus for several hours. The stress of being on 23-hour lockdown, giving up many of their personal items when they thought they were leaving for the state prison system, and anger of coming back made for a possibly dangerous situation.

He knows many in the community aren’t going to lose sleep over how inmates are treated, but he said his staff, which has been reduced for budgetary reasons related to the pandemic, is getting worn down.

"We have been trying to manage all of this. We haven’t had in-person visits at the jail in months. Under the 23-hour lockdown, some might get out of their cells at 3 or 4 a.m. Who are they going to call then? All this makes for a very dangerous environment."

His solution? The DOC should come get their prisoners on their own bus and bring them back themselves.

But the longer reaching impacts are ironic. Asbell has long pushed mental health issues, drug treatment and job training as a way to reduce the jail population. And now, at a time when such programs are in vogue and society as a whole is calling for a revamp of the criminal justice system, many of those programs are on hold due to money and lack of staffing.

Jerry Nowicki of Capitol News Illinois contributed reporting.