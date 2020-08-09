PEORIA — Citing the financial burden inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic, the owners of Golden Corral announced they are closing permanently Sunday evening.

Patrick Caplis, one of the managers, said the restaurant, located at the corner of University and War Memorial in Peoria, will close after business ends on Sunday.

"It’s a hard decision but the financial burden of closing and then reopening was too great to bear," he said.

Caplis noted the buffet, which is a privately owned franchise, has about 53 employees and the owner, who has other restaurants in the area, is trying to find a way to help them.

Golden Corral just wasn’t able to serve enough people to make ends meet, he said. Even with socially distanced tables, the buffet was still serving far less than what it needed to.