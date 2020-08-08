PEORIA — Not even a kid’s lemonade stand is exempt from violence these days, evidently.

The East Bluff was the site Friday afternoon of perhaps the most shocking type of robbery. In broad daylight, no less.

About 5 p.m., two boys who were selling lemonade from a stand at Forrest Hill and California avenues were approached by two males. One of those males had a gun, according to Peoria police spokeswoman Amy Dotson.

The suspects took an unspecified amount of money from the boys and fled on foot. Police were investigating.

One of the boy’s fathers took to Facebook to describe the incident.

"The robbers were slightly older kids," Nathan Peterson wrote. "They flashed a gun, but we don’t know if it was real or not. Not sure what to think."

Peterson did think the entire episode was sordid, he wrote. But he also praised police and others in the neighborhood.

"The officers worked hard to put us at ease and to do their job," Peterson wrote. "Most of them bought lemonades, which more than paid for the money stolen. Meanwhile, passersby stopped and bought lemonade, encouraged the boys, and one guy even went end bought a bunch of candy and chips for them to sell.

"Between the police and the community, the boys left with more money than what they would have had. More than that, we all left feeling loved instead of only violated."