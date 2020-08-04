PEORIA -- While some restaurants around Peoria are closing permanently or temporarily because of the coronavirus pandemic, one with a prominent name is opening.

Wahlburgers is set for its Peoria debut Thursday at the Hy-Vee supermarket near The Shoppes at Grand Prairie, according to the Iowa-based grocery chain.

Actors-singers Donnie and Mark Wahlberg and their brother-chef Paul Wahlberg own Wahlburgers. The national chain specializes in hamburgers, other sandwiches and salads made with locally sourced ingredients and housemade sauces and dressings.

Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee opened last month in Springfield. Another such location is planned for Hy-Vee in Bloomington. Hy-Vee also operates six freestanding Wahlburgers, according to supermarket spokeswoman Christina Gayman.

A full bar is to be part of the Grand Prairie Hy-Vee Wahlburgers, which is to feature counter service. The restaurant is taking the place of Market Grille, which was a full-service operation.

In March, Hy-Vee announced the local change.

Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee is to replace all 20 or so Market Grilles located in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Nebraska.

Expected to remain is the Market Grille Express at Hy-Vee in Sheridan Village shopping center in Peoria. That format, found at more than 100 Hy-Vee stores, offers counter service.

All told, Wahlburgers has about 45 U.S. locations. Among them is a freestanding one that opened last week in St. Charles, which is where Donnie Wahlberg resides with his wife -- actress and Chicago-area native Jenny McCarthy.

Hy-Vee operates more than 265 stores across eight Midwestern states.