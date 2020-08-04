MINONK – There’s nothing like a mother’s love for her child.

As well as Kelly Christ Seggerman knew her son, Jared "Seggy" Seggerman, it took his tragic death for her to fully realize what Jared meant to others.

"Reminiscing with his friends, phrases from them about Jared kept coming up," she said. "Words like kind, always had a smile, well-mannered, kind-hearted, hard worker, loyal, genuine, helped anyone in need. I’ve always been proud of him, but these words make me even prouder. Knowing he touched so many lives has been amazing. The kid didn’t know a stranger."

In the early morning hours of Aug. 1, Seggerman, 19, died with two of his best friends – 19-year-old Seth Unruh and 20-year-old Morgan Ryder – in a car accident on a Woodford County road near Benson.

His visitation will be Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m. will be private at the funeral home. The service will be live-streamed on the Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home (Minonk) Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Minonk Township Cemetery.

A lunch will be held afterward at the West Park pavilion in Minonk.

"We would love to have any and all of his friends attend," Christ Seggerman said. "We want to celebrate his life. That’s what he’d want."

Jared Seggerman grew to his 6-foot-4 frame late in high school. But his outgoing personality was there from Day One.

"A teacher in school once asked me to talk to Jared about talking in class all day long," his mother said. "She had moved him several times, but it didn’t work because he was friends with everyone. He said, ‘Mom, they talk to me first so it’s only nice of me to talk back.’ Couldn’t argue with that."

Jared loved football and fishing and was a member of both the football and bass fishing teams at Fieldcrest High School.

"We went fishing and hunting together all the time," Tyler McKay, his classmate and football teammate, said. "He taught me a lot about tying lures for bass fishing. He was really a big bass fisherman. He’d catch 60 bass in a couple of hours. Another time we were duck and goose hunting out at the Seggerman pond. We’d be out there at 5 a.m. and by 9, his mother is calling wondering why he’s not in school. He says, ‘Mom, you know it’s duck and goose season!’"

Seggerman is survived by his parents, Mike and Kelly Seggerman; a brother, Evan Seggerman of Minonk; and his paternal grandmother, Sally Seggerman of Minonk.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Marilyn and Dick Christ and paternal grandfather, Ron Seggerman.

Jared was a member of the IBEW Local 197 Electrician, working as an apprentice.

"Jared told me he was going to live life to the fullest and he kept his word," his mother said. "It seemed like he knew his life would be short and he didn’t want to waste any time. He died with people he loved so I’m sure they’re having a ball in heaven."

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family for a memorial that will be established in Jared’s name. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.

A GoFundMe campaign has also been started to help defray funeral expenses for all three victims.

The campaign can be found through this link:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/ryderseggermanunruh-funeral-expenses

Dave Reynolds can be reached at dreynolds@pjstar.com or on Twitter at davereynolds2.