PEORIA — The weekend wasn't kind to contact tracers at the area health department as the number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to rise steadily.

Also, a woman in her 70s, who was not a resident at a long-term care facility, reportedly died as a result of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. She is the 32nd person to die of COVID-19 within Peoria County since the pandemic started this year.

There were an additional 153 cases reported since last Friday. Area health departments have stopped giving updates on the weekend and combine the weekend with Monday's numbers.

Peoria County is reporting 1,337 cases that are positive, an increase of 87 since Friday but, more importantly, an increase of 834 cases since July 2, which was only a day or so into Phase 4 of the state's reopening plan. That's a 166% increase in the past month.

Hospitalizations for the area increased to 45 people between intensive-care and non-ICU beds. On July 2, that total number was 12.

Another stat that trended downward was the number of people who were deemed recovered. Over the weeks, that number has been around 70%. But according to data reported on Monday, that dipped to 58.2%. About 37% of people were isolating at home.

By comparison, the number of recovered cases was 81% on July 2, with 12.4% of those who tested positive isolating at home. Hospitalization rate rose in the past month from 1.2% to 2% of those infected.

Officials have put the onus on younger people, many of whom they say aren't observing the social distancing guidelines for using masks properly, if at all. And that shows in the Peoria County statistics. People ages 20-29 make up nearly 25% of the cases. The next highest age group is 30-39, which represents about 18% of all cases within Peoria County, according to a graph provided by the health department.

Tazewell County is showing slightly above 20% of its COVID-19 cases are in the 20-29 age group. The next highest is 30-39 and 50-59, which both make up about 15%, according to that county’s health department.

On the east side of the river, the numbers have also increased, but not as much. Tazewell County added 55 positive results to hit 390. In Woodford County, the number of people who are confirmed to have COVID-19 rose from 89 to 100.

The rising numbers brought Gov. JB Pritzker to the area last week, when he warned that all of the region could be moved back to the more restrictive phase 3 of the reopening plan if things didn’t improve.

On Monday, officials with the Peoria City/County Health Department and the Tazewell County Health Department said they were monitoring data on a daily basis but that there was nothing definite yet on such a move.

