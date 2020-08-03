Good morning, troops. It’s Monday, Aug. 3.

Last week, Nick in the Morning reported about how some Germantown Hills residents were displeased a flag that honors police was one of few flying on village property.

At a relatively new village park, additional flags have been added to the Germantown Hills catalog. But no others are expected to join them.

Poles at First Responders Park feature flags dedicated to firefighters and public-works employees as well as police officers. They join American and Illinois state flags, which also appear elsewhere in the Woodford County village.

The new flags debuted late last week, according to village officials. Apparently, their use had been planned well before a pro-additional-flags petition was posted on the internet.

That petition called for additional public-safety flags but also for those that pay tribute to teachers, health-care workers and various social-justice causes, including the Black Lives Matter movement.

If that can’t be accomplished, the petition asked for the thin-blue-line police flags to be lowered permanently. According to Village President Mike Hinrichsen, no other flags are to be hoisted on municipal property.

"This is associated with groups that make a difference in our community," he said. "Where do you stop it? What if the Rotary wants a flag? What if the Chamber of Commerce wants a flag? Girl Scouts? Boy Scouts? The list goes on and on.

"You’ve got to put a framework around it, and this is the framework."

First Responders Park is located at Woodland Knolls and Holland roads, near the Village Hall and the primary Germantown Hills business district. The village purchased the land from a local family and received state grants to help pay for improvements, Hinrichsen said.

In addition to paying tribute to public-safety personnel, the park is designed to help establish a geographical focus in the primarily suburban community, according to Hinrichsen.

"Most towns and villages start with a village center and move out," he said. "When Germantown Hills started, we were building on the outside. We’re seeing what we can do to create a village-square atmosphere."

The thin-blue-line flag also flies along Illinois Route 116 at the western and eastern village limits. At First Responders Park, thin-red-line (fire) and thin-orange-line (public-works) flags join the pro-police banner.

According to Village Trustee Marty Clinch, officials have been inundated with messages of support, in person and electronically.

One of the petition organizers, Trish Palacios, had no immediate comment for Nick in the Morning regarding the new additions. On the village Facebook page, she signaled a qualified approval.

"This is a much more balanced representation for our town. Now, let's tackle the entrance flags," the Germantown Hills resident wrote.

Flags that go beyond the first-responders theme are best flown on private property, Hinrichsen suggested.

"If you want a flag, get a flagpole," the Caterpillar Inc. retiree said. "I think the people in our village are very pleased with what we’re doing and the flags we’re waving. There are a few people who probably have a different opinion. Let’s not make this a big deal.

"After 65 years of living, I have a pretty good idea of where my values are. And having lived out of the country for a third of my career, I have a special appreciation for the one I live in."

