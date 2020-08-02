The three young people who died in a two-vehicle crash on a Woodford County road early Saturday morning were, above all, great friends to each other and their group of loyal companions.

On Sunday, some of the best buddies of Jared Seggerman, 19, of Minonk, 19-year-old Seth Unruh of Pattonsburg and 20-year-old Morgan Ryder of Gridley shared memories of their departed friends.

"Jared and Seth would light up a room with their smiles," said Derek Mays, who graduated from Fieldcrest High School with Seggerman and Unruh in 2019. "I’m really glad I got close to them the last couple of years. They will never be forgotten."

Madison Weber graduated from El Paso-Gridley with Ryder in 2018.

"Morgan was beautiful inside and out. She was the kindest person you could ever meet. She could make anyone laugh and could make you smile with a look. She was a giver, and she loved animals. And she was a great cook. She was like a sister to me."

All three were training for their careers. Ryder was a nurse enrolled at Millikin University, and Seggerman and Unruh were apprentices in local electrical and labor unions, respectively.

"Jared introduced me to the IBEW (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers) program," Mays said. "I have a career because of him."

Emotions are still raw.

"Seggy was my best friend from about the time we were 12 years old," said Tyler McKay, another Fieldcrest 2019 graduate. "I’m relieved Seggy didn’t die alone. I’m glad Seth and Morgan were with him because they were all close friends. I’m just a mix of sadness and anger all at once. But I’m happy to know, if there is a better place, that he’s in it."

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, the trio left Seggerman’s home in a silver Chevrolet, along with 21-year-old Blake Hert, who remains hospitalized. They drove into the path of a westbound ambulance on Illinois Route 116.

"Right before Jared and Seth took off, they both said they’d be back," Mays said. "Unfortunately, I heard some of Jared’s last words. He gave the deuce sign and gave his little wave. And obviously we know the results. They were only a couple miles from the house, and we saw the lights (from the accident scene). The thing that got me was when we saw the helicopter. We all kind of freaked out."

Said Weber: "It just doesn’t seem right. I had the last conversation with Morgan a few hours before it all happened. She told me she wanted us to get matching tattoos because we were so close. She was my best friend."

Seggerman, Mays and McKay played football together at Fieldcrest. Their assistant coach, Craig Meyer, recalled Seggerman as an unselfish, team-first player.

"Jared was one of those kids who makes coaching fun," Meyer said. "He was a hard-working kid who didn’t have a spot and ended up being a two-year starter on two playoff teams. He really made himself into a good football player. But I remember him more as a kid who had no enemies.

"He was a defensive end and his senior year when he scooped up a fumble and ran in to score, what I remember most about it was I don’t think I’ve ever seen so many people happy for him on the sidelines and in the stands. It was definitely a memorable play and was one of the highlights of that year."

McKay added that one of the best parts of the play was Seggerman’s reaction in the end zone, a place – as a defensive player -- he hadn’t been in his football career.

"He had no idea what to do," McKay said. "So he just jumped in the air and two-hand ground-spiked the ball. Didn’t get a flag, didn’t get nothing."

The friends have gathered throughout the weekend and talked about their cherished companions.

"Last night our group all just hung out, shared our memories and pulled out the photos," Mays said. "It’s a celebration of life now. They’re up there together now, and I’m sure just want us to get back up and do our thing. We’ve lowered the circle of friends down, but we’ll all still stay together."

