MORTON — Kristen Syndram's thriving photography business came to a screeching halt this spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So she decided to take a leap of faith with another passion.

That passion is tropical house plants. She has hundreds of them in her Morton home, many with names.

"You're more invested in your plants' survival when you give them names," she said.

With people staying home more now because of the pandemic, Syndram thought the time was right to open a tropical house plant store while continuing with her 5-year-old photography business.

Your Plant Mum, 203 W. Jefferson St., in Morton, will have a grand opening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

"I'm excited about opening the store," Syndram said. "I'm also anxious about opening a second small business during a pandemic.

"I decided to go for it because there's a need for a tropical house plant store in the area, where you can find healthy, rare, and tried and true plants."

Syndram said there are fantastic nurseries and florists in the area, "but tropical house plants are a whole other ballgame. The only options are big box stores or online orders, where you cross your fingers and hope for no shipping damage."

When Syndram's photography business was in high gear, she was shooting 12 to 15 weddings a year.

Some were out-of-town weddings in Chicago, St. Louis, California, Texas, Arizona, Utah and Washington, and she went overseas to Greece.

Syndram said she's done "one or two weddings" since the pandemic began, with most couples opting to postpone their nuptials, reschedule for next year or hope for the best in the fall.

It was on a work trip to Chicago earlier this year that Syndram found and checked out a tropical house plant store in the Windy City.

"It was such a cool place," she said.

With that memory driving her, she began selling tropical house plants in early May after her photography business slowed. That tentative start quickly transitioned into open house sales in her garage each Monday that usually resulted in a sellout, she said.

Syndram learned about the West Jefferson space in Morton, the main floor of a home, from a photography colleague, and thought it would be great to open a tropical house plant store in the village where she grew up.

To prepare for Saturday's grand opening, Syndram has sold tropical house plants at the Morton Farmers Market 'N More, done a couple pop-up shops in coffee shops, and had a few informal open houses at her store.

"My only disappointment so far is my store is along with the parade route for the Morton Pumpkin Festival parade, and there won't be a parade this year," she said.

Your Plant Mum will be open from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The phone number is 370-8699.

The store hours are limited because Syndram wants to leave time for photography.

She also does photography sessions for engagements and for families, but she said the sessions have dropped from three or four per month to three or four since March.

Syndram, 29, is a 2012 graduate of Illinois State University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in public relations.

