NEW LENOX -- A five-vehicle accident Wednesday on Interstate 80 near Joliet sent a Minonk man to a hospital, according to authorities.

A New York semi-trailer truck driver was killed in the wreck. It happened about 4:30 p.m. on westbound I-80 east of Interstate 355 in Will County.

According to the Illinois State Police, a semi driven by Harold C. Babbitt, 29, of Minonk was among other vehicles stopped in the center lane in a traffic jam.

Another semi didn’t stop and struck the back of Babbitt’s rig. His truck then veered into the left lane, then veered right and struck another semi.

Babbitt’s trailer then burst into flames, and his truck cab overturned on its passenger side, according to the State Police. The truck that struck Babbitt’s also caught fire, with the driver entrapped.

The third truck struck the rear of a Chevrolet Cavalier, which then struck the rear of a Ford Edge.

Babbitt, the car drivers and the third-truck driver were transported to a hospital. They sustained injuries that weren’t life threatening, according to the State Police.

The entrapped semi driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Sukhwinder Singh, 28, of Bellerose, N.Y.

Westbound I-80 in the accident vicinity was closed until about 1:30 a.m. Thursday.