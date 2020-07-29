Good morning, troops. It’s Wednesday, July 29.

Trish Palacios doesn’t object to a thin-blue-line flag flying on public property in Germantown Hills. The flag demonstrates support for law enforcement.

She and some other residents do object to the village flying three of those flags. American and Illinois flags also fly, all at the behest of village officials.

Palacios and the others would like to see additional flags. Among them might be those that boost military veterans, firefighters, health-care workers, teachers and the LGBTQ and Black Lives Matter movements.

If the village doesn’t want to expand its repertoire, the thin-blue-line flags should be lowered permanently, according to Palacios.

"I’m not against the police or against supporting the police, but I do believe they should be offering other flags in our town," the stay-at-home mother said.

"We’re trying to go the route of inclusiveness for our community. Why is our village only choosing to fly that flag? It’s kind of elevating one group above all others."

That elevation is deserved, according to Village President Mike Hinrichsen.

"I don’t think a flag makes you more part of a community," he said. "Being part of a community means volunteering and a commitment to serve.

"Those first responders make us a better village for people to live in, and that’s why we do it. They add value."

Palacios and fellow Germantown Hills resident Jaclyn Shallat, a recent University of Washington graduate, are promoting an online petition to persuade the Village Board to remove or supplement the thin-blue-line flags.

As of Wednesday morning, the petition had 447 signatories.

Initially, thin-blue-line flags were flown in Germantown Hills about four years ago at the suggestion of Rich Brecklin, the village public-works chief. The black-and-blue-striped flag is featured below the American flag along Illinois Route 116 at the west and east entrances to town.

Recent events, particularly the officer-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, have brought the pro-police flag under scrutiny. Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests, some of which devolved into violence.

"Because of its continued use in ways that champion white supremacy and undermine the Black Lives Matter movement, many people associate the thin-blue-line flag with racism," the online petition states, in part.

Recent statistics suggest Germantown Hills has about 3,400 residents, of whom 97% are white.

According to Palacios, the village maintains 19 flagpoles. Most fly Old Glory, including a cluster near the village’s main intersection.

"They could easily fly a variety of flags and not have to make more poles anywhere," said Palacios, who has resided in Germantown Hills almost a dozen years.

Village focus has been on recognizing services only governments can provide efficiently, according to Hinrichsen. He mentioned police, fire and ambulance service, as well as infrastructure.

"Not to discount other flags that are out there, but once you open that up, you need a lot of flagpoles to wave everybody’s flag," Hinrichsen said.

Public-safety officials are vital in smaller communities, according to Hinrichsen. That might be particularly true in Germantown Hills, which doesn’t have its own police force and relies on the Woodford County Sheriff’s Office for protection.

"When you’re involved in running a small village, you can’t do that stuff for yourself," Hinrichsen said. "That’s where you create an appreciation for what they can do.

"When you know what kind of people they are, you proudly wave a blue-line flag. We stand on that."

No formal anti-flag presentation has yet been made to the Village Board. Hinrichsen said he didn’t know how trustees would react to the petition or its proposal.

Palacios, for one, appears curious to find out.

"We really just want our community to have these uncomfortable conversations about what’s going on in our country and about how it filters down to our town," she said. "Because it does exist in our town."

